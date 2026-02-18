<<<HEADLINES>>>

Good Morning, I'm Lawrence K. Jackson … it's WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 18TH [ WE'LL TELL YOU ABOUT THE LATE JESSE JACKSON'S TIES TO SAN DIEGO]

ZONE-ZERO IS A STATE-MANDATED REQUIREMENT IN EFFECT RIGHT

NOW PERTAINING TO ANY NEW STRUCTURES THAT ARE BUILT WITHIN

VERY HIGH FIRE SEVERITY ZONES

ZONE-ZERO IS ALSO KNOWN AS AN EMBER-RESISTANT ZONE

IT SPEAKS TO THE AREA CLOSEST TO A HOME OR BUILDING WHERE

RESEARCH PROVES IS THE MOST VULNERABLE TO WIND-DRIVEN EMBERS SPREADING DURING A WILDFIRE

SAN DIEGO FIRE-RESCUE CHIEF ROBERT LOGAN SAYS THE CREATION

OF DEFENSIBLE SPACE IS ONE OF THE MOST EFFECTIVE STEPS A

HOMEOWNER CAN TAKE TO REDUCE THE RISK OF A WILDFIRE

PRE-EXISTING HOMES AND PROPERTY OWNERS ALREADY LOCATED IN VERY HIGH FIRE SEVERITY ZONES HAVE A DEADLINE OF FEBRUARY 20-27 IN ORDER TO COMPLY WITH NEW STATE REQUIREMENTS

YOU CAN REQUEST A HOME WILDFIRE RISK ASSESSMENT AT SAN DIEGO DOT GOV SLASH DEFENSIBLE SPACE

########

THE WINTER WEATHER ISN’T OVER YET.

MORE RAIN IS EXPECTED THROUGHOUT THE COUNTY TONIGHT (WEDNESDAY). AND DURING THURSDAY MORNING’S COMMUTE.

THE STORMS SHOULD CLEAR OUT BY THE END OF THE WEEK BUT WITH MORE POSSIBLE STORMS NEXT WEEK.

THE COUNTY AND CAL FIRE ARE DISTRIBUTING SANDBAGS – SOME LOCATIONS WITH SAND AND SOME WITHOUT.

THOSE LOCATIONS CAN BE FOUND AT ALERTSANDIEGO.ORG.

########

THE SAN DIEGO PADRES EXTENDED THEIR CONTRACT WITH THEIR CURRENT GENERAL MANAGER

THE BALL CLUB AND A-J PRELLER ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY THAT THEY ARE IN AGREEMENT ON A MULTI YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION

PRELLER WILL STAY ON AS PRESIDENT OF PADRES BASEBALL OPERATIONS AND GENERAL MANAGER

HE’S BEEN IN THE ROLE SINCE 20-14

C-B-S-8 SAYS ONE OF PRELLER'S BIGGEST PASSIONS IS TRYING TO

REALIZE THE VISION OF FORMER TEAM OWNER PETER SEIDLER [SYDLER] TO BRING A CHAMPIONSHIP TO SAN DIEGO

From KPBS, you're listening to San Diego News Now.

######

##########

THE LATE CIVIL RIGHTS ICON JESSE JACKSON HAD TIES TO SAN DIEGO.

REPORTER JACOB AERE SAYS THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL BROUGHT HIM HERE … AND INTO MEXICO … IN THE MID-80S.

___________________________________________________________

JACKSON 1 (:57)

During his first presidential campaign in 1984, Jesse Jackson visited San Diego and marched across the border into Tijuana.

“His visit in ‘84 reminds me of Dr King’s visit in 1964, to San Diego, in that both were here fighting racist legislation.”

KPBS Midday Edition spoke with SDSU Professor of Anthropology Seth Mallios (MAL-ee-ohs) about Jackson’s legacy in San Diego.

King was fighting against California’s Proposition 14, regarding the Fair Housing Act.

Twenty years later, Jackson – his protege – fought against a bill that became the federal Immigration Reform and Control Act.

“That racist legislation passed in both accounts. And that these individuals faced many protests while they were here.”

Mallios says that the seeds for the National Rainbow Coalition started here in San Diego during the 1984 march. Jacob Aere, KPBS News.

##########

IT’S BEEN MORE THAN A YEAR SINCE PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP BEGAN HIS MASS DEPORTATION CAMPAIGN.

HERE IN SAN DIEGO, A GROUP OF VOLUNTEERS HAS BEEN TRYING TO DOCUMENT ICE ACTIVITY.

REPORTER GUSTAVO SOLIS RECENTLY WENT ON A RIDE ALONG WITH THESE VOLUNTEERS.

ICEWATCHERS PT2 (gs) 4:22 SOQ

______________________

The patrols start before dawn. Volunteers drive around San Diego’s immigrant neighborhoods looking for federal agents.

They meet in dark parking lots. Go over their routes for the day. Make sure their radios are on. And hit the road.

BOWLER_5699 – 00:00:17:04 / 07:02:28:10“Ya tienen todas las unidades radios? Están prendidas? Entonces nos vamos.”

On this February morning , volunteers with Union del Barrio are patrolling the streets of Logan Heights. They have been documenting ICE activity in San Diego for more than a year now.

Benjamin Prado, one of the organizers, agreed to let KPBS tag along.

BOWLER_5710 00:03:25:06 / 08:31:37:14“This type of work is not for the faint of heart. It’s people who are committed and dedicated.”

It is one of several patrols the activist group regularly organizes throughout the San Diego region. . On the day KPBS joined them in Logan Heights, separate patrols took place in Oceanside, Vista and Escondido.

They are trained to identify undercover ICE vehicles. Usually clean, newer models with tinted windows and unmarked plates. When they spot a vehicle, volunteers pull out megaphones and tell neighbors to stay inside.

Most days, the patrols – like the one KPBS went on – are quiet. We drove around Logan Heights for a little over an hour. Nothing to report.

But sometimes they do spot ICE. And they speak up.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=14onmxqTuek&list=PLoZJbKxIRRp8ewQimWd7SimiP41MSvoEX&index=3Get out of our community – we are sick of you separating families and terrorizing working people.

Sometimes, ICE agents confront the community patrols. In December, federal agents accused volunteers of obstructing their investigation.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Jfm1ls2YPc&list=PLoZJbKxIRRp8ewQimWd7SimiP41MSvoEX&index=4“You guys are impeding. You’re impeding my job.”

Federal data show that ICE agents arrested roughly five thousand people in San Diego and Imperial Counties last year. But there haven’t been large deployments or roving patrols like in some other large American cities.

BOWLER_5700 00:01:36:05 / 07:06:29:11 (audio) DSCF0869

“Granted, we haven’t seen the intensified type or roving patrols that are out in Los Angeles or Chicago or Minnesota right. that doesn’t mean that they’re not happening…

Here, it’s happened more slowly … If you aren’t paying attention, you may think San Diego is not impacted – Pardo says.

CONT..

They are happening but not to the scale, not to the intensity that other places have seen.”

But recently, Union del Barrio says their interactions with ICE agents have gotten increasingly tense. Especially after the killings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good in Minneapolis. U.S. citizens who the Trump administration called domestic terrorists.

Rommel Diaz is also an organizer. He says that kind of rhetoric criminalizes their volunteer work and justifies violence against community patrols.

BOWLER_5709 00:05:24:02 / 08:17:54:25“Es la criminalización del pueblo. Y con eso justifica la represión o opresión del pueblo.”

Diaz’s family fled the military dictatorship of Augosto Pinochet in Chile 40 years ago. He says the Trump administration is using similar intimidation tactics.

And volunteers are afraid.

BOWLER_5709 00:05:48:07 / 08:18:19:02“No vamos a decir que no tenemos miedo. Obviamente tenemos miedo…Pero lo que hacemos es que el miedo no nos paralice.

But instead of being paralyzed by their fear, Diaz says more people are signing up for the community patrols.

BOWLER_5709 00:07:05:12 / 08:19:36:05“Las ultimas dos, tres Semanas después de la primera Muerte de Rennee … ha crecido el interés.”

Prado says Union de Barrio offers multiple training programs. Some teach people the basics of community patrols and others show volunteers how to keep watch over their own block.

Something they do not teach – Prado says – is to get in between federal agents and their targets. Volunteers are told to identify, confirm and notify – not obstruct.

BOWLER_5701 00:04:40:21 / 07:22:37:20“Our task is to notify the neighborhood to take precautions and in this way families can take the necessary precautions and not put themselves in unnecessary risk and get detained.”

ICE did not respond to questions from KPBS about community patrols.

Gustavo Solis, KPBS News

##########

PLUMBERS, ELECTRICIANS AND OTHER BUILDING MAINTENANCE WORKERS ACROSS THE C-S-U SYSTEM ARE OFF THE JOB THIS WEEK .

REPORTER JOHN CARROLL WENT TO THE PICKET LINE AT SAN DIEGO STATE.

____________________________________________________

CSUSTRIKE 1 1:07 SOQ

((NATS/STRIKERS))

THESE ARE THE VOICES OF THE PEOPLE THAT KEEP THE BUILDINGS AT SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY RUNNING. THEY’RE SOME OF ABOUT 11-HUNDRED TEAMSTERS WHO DO THOSE JOBS ACROSS THE 22-CAMPUSES OF THE CSU SYSTEM. CARLOS SANCHEZ IS THE LEAD SHOP STEWARD AT S-D-S-U… AND HE’S ALSO ON THE NEGOTIATING COMMITTEE. HE SAYS HE AND HIS FELLOW TEAMSTERS ARE ON STRIKE FOR A SIMPLE REASON.

“Unfair labor practice, simply because they won’t honor our third year of our contract. We had to strike in 2023 to get this three-year contract, and here we are striking again so they could honor the third year.”

THE C-S-U CHANCELLOR’S OFFICE SAID IN A STATEMENT THAT THE TEAMSTERS AGREED TO RE-OPEN BARGAINING IF A CERTAIN LEVEL OF NEW, ONGOING FUNDS WERE NOT RECEIVED IN 2025. THE STATEMENT SAYS - QUOTE - “THAT’S EXACTLY WHERE WE ARE.” UNQUOTE.

C-S-U SAYS IT WILL CONTINUE TO NEGOTIATE IN GOOD FAITH AND THEY DON’T ANTICIPATE ANY DISRUPTION TO STUDENT SERVICES. JC, KPBS NEWS.

##########

FOR MANY FAMILIES WITH KIDS, AFTER-SCHOOL ACTIVITIES AND SUMMER CAMP ARE UNAFFORDABLE. FOR OUR NEXT INSTALLMENT OF “PRICE OF SAN DIEGO,”

REPORTER KATIE ANASTAS SHARES HOW ONE FAMILY KEEPS THE COSTS UNDER CONTROL.

RECCENTER1 1:19 SOQ

Oak Park resident Stephanie Romero has four kids. When her oldest, Isabella, wanted to try ballet, she shopped around.

ROMERO

And really the affordability and the pricing led me to the rec centers.

The city has 60 recreation centers. They offer sports, art classes and camps at a fraction of the price of many other providers. That includes summer camp, which can cost families hundreds of dollars a week per child.

ROMERO

I know that I've enrolled my two, two of my boys in summer camps at the rec center that were $50 a week.

The rec center’s camps come with another perk: field trips.

ROMERO

The field trips that they were going to was something that I don't think I would have the budget for to take my whole entire family otherwise. They’ve gone to the zoo. They’ve gone to the plunge. So I think it’s a pretty good deal.

Another favorite summer camp provider for the Romeros has been the New Children’s Museum downtown. Without the scholarships the museum offers, it wouldn’t have been an option for the family.

ROMERO

That would have been $2,000. That's insane. I wouldn't even make that in. Sorry. I don't want to tear down. I don’t even make that in like a paycheck. You know?

Romero also recommends the public library’s Discover and Go Program. It offers free passes to places like the Museum of Us and Skate World. Katie Anastas, KPBS News.

##########

AS WE DO FOR YOU EACH WEEK, HERE IS ANOTHER INSTALLMENT OF THE POD BEHIND THE PACKAGE.

THIS WEEKS CONVO FEATURES OUR ARTS REPORTER WHO COVERED THE 8TH ANNUAL BLACK COMIXS DAY AS PART OF SAN DIEGO’S BLACK HISTORY MONTH OFFERINGS.

HERE’S THAT CHAT…

