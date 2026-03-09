Locals celebrating Ramadan say war in Middle East is casting a shadow over sacred month

<<<HEADLINES>>>

Good Morning, I'm Lawrence K. Jackson….it's MONDAY, MARCH 9TH>>>> [MARKING RAMADAN AS THE CONFLICT IN THE MIDDLE EAST CONTINUES]More on that next. But first... the headlines….

TODAY, THE CITY SAYS IT WILL START TO ISSUING WARNING NOTICES TO VISITORS WHO DON'T PAY TO PARK AT BALBOA PARK

ACTUAL TICKETING BEGINS NEXT MONDAY THE 16TH

FOR LEVEL ONE'S PREMIUM LOTS, RESIDENTS MUST PAY 8 DOLLARS FOR THE DAY AND FIVE DOLLARS FOR FOUR HOURS

RESIDENTS PARKING IN THE LEVEL TWO OR LEVEL 3 LOTS CAN NOW PARK FOR FREE

BUT IN ORDER TO GET THE CHEAPER OR FREE PARKING, RESIDENTS NEED TO REGISTER ONLINE

THE CITY NOW HAS DIGITAL NAVIGATORS THAT CAN ASSIST WITH THE ONLINE REGISTRATION

YOU CAN REACH THEM AT 1-800-350-6945



PUBLIC CONFIDENCE IN DRIVERLESS VEHICLES REMAINS LOW

THAT’S ACCORDING TO A NEW REPORT OUT OF U-C SAN DIEGO

IT FINDS THERE IS SKEPTICISM ABOUT THE IMPACT THEY’LL HAVE ON DRIVING AND DELIVERY JOBS, AS WELL AS THEIR ABILITY TO SAFELY NAVIGATE CITY ROADS

AROUND 85 PERCENT OF THOSE POLLED FEEL THAT DRIVERLESS CARS WOULD LEAD TO JOB LOSSES

MORE THAN SIXTY-TWO PERCENT SAY THEY WOULD PROBABLY OR DEFINITELY NOT WANT TO RIDE IN A DRIVERLESS VEHICLE



A 4-S RANCH 8TH GRADER NAMED BENJAMIN REINHARD IS NOW A REGIONAL SPELLING BEE CHAMPION!

THIS PAST THURSDAY BENJAMIN WON THE SAN DIEGO COUNTY SCRIPPS REGIONAL SPELLING BEE

HE WAS ABLE TO CORRECTLY SPELL "KENOSIS" IN THE TWENTY-THIRD ROUND, BESTING 78 OTHER SPELLERS

BENJAMIN WILL NOW HEAD TO WASHINGTON, DC WHERE HE WILL REPRESENT SAN DIEGO COUNTY IN LATE MAY

CONGRATS AND GOODLUCK BENJAMIN!

From KPBS, you're listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need





WE ARE IN THE MIDDLE OF RAMADAN …THE HOLIEST MONTH IN THE MUSLIM WORLD

BUT AS REPORTER ALEXANDER NGUYEN SHOWS US … THE WAR IN THE MIDDLE EAST IS CASTING A SHADOW OVER THE MONTH OF PRAYERS AND REFLECTION.



As we enter the last 10 days of Ramadan … Muslims pray for mercy and forgiveness …

The uncertainty over the war is weighing on the minds of many like Khalid Helmi’

“it's really unfortunate and it's very, very difficult for all of us right now.”

Like many Muslims in San Diego, Helmi has family in the Middle East and is worried about them.

“we feel so deeply, hurt by their situation, and, the genocide that's happening there.”

Ramadan ends on March 19th followed by a celebration called Eid.

Helmi says he doesn’t feel like celebrating this year.

AN/KPBS



SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS SPEND A LOT OF TIME MAKING DECISIONS THAT AFFECT A COMMUNITIES’ KIDS. THEY’RE OFTEN NOT PAID VERY MUCH TO DO THE JOB. BUT THAT’S CHANGING IN SOME PARTS OF THE COUNTY.

EDUCATION REPORTER KATIE ANASTAS SAYS A NEW STATE LAW IS GIVING SCHOOL BOARDS THEIR FIRST OPPORTUNITY FOR A MAJOR PAY RAISE IN 40 YEARS.

STIPEND

California allows school board members to get monthly compensation for their service. A new state law updates how much they can get paid for the first time since 1984.

Previously, they could earn no more than $1,500 a month, depending on the size of the school district. Now, board members in small districts can get up to $600, and in large districts they can get up to $4,500.

California Assemblymember José Luis Solache wrote the bill. He’s a Democrat from Los Angeles County.

SOLACHE

In many districts, the level of compensation makes it harder for individuals who are supporting themselves and their families to consider serving on school board.

He says he was 23 when he was elected to his local school board and got paid $400 a month.

SOLACHE

Can you imagine $400? This is why young people can't get as involved and engaged.

School boards throughout San Diego County have given themselves raises since the law went into effect in January.

Some have faced opposition from teachers unions and community members.

Maya Leisure leads the South Bay Union School District’s classified employees union. On Thursday, she asked the board to consider postponing an increase for now.

0305csea.mp4



MAYA LEISURE, CALIFORNIA SCHOOL EMPLOYEES ASSOCIATION CHAPTER 59

I'm asking you, respectfully and sincerely, to make a good faith gesture. Maybe wait…

The South Bay Union School District is preparing to close schools amid declining enrollment. The district plans to send layoff notices to more than 50 teachers and other staff this month.



Hold off on a raise until we are out of the woods. Show employees, families in the community that we are all sacrificing together and all pulling in the same direction because right now your decision will send a message.

The board voted to increase its pay from 275 to 1,200 dollars a month. Board member Jose Lopez Eguino says it could allow more parents to represent South Bay’s community on the school board.

0305lopez.mp4



JOSE LOPEZ EGUINO, SOUTH BAY UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD

Most of the families in our district are struggling to make ends meet. There's no way a parent is going to be able to be here and represent the community. That's why school boards are usually old, rich, white people.

In 2025, the California School Boards Association surveyed school board members about their demographics. More than 60% of respondents said they were white.

Meanwhile, more than half of California’s students are Latino, and 20% are white.

Eguino says he’s been debating whether or not to run for reelection next year because he can’t afford to live in San Diego anymore. He’s been looking for a replacement.

0305lopez.mp4



JOSE LOPEZ EGUINO, SOUTH BAY UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD

It's so hard to recruit somebody. There's not one person so far that I've came across that's interested in doing this job. So I think if I told them they were going to get paid $1,200 a month, that might help.

Julie Marsh studies education policy at the University of Southern California.

video1476409625.mp4



JULIE MARSH, UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

We know that school board members are not demographically representative of their communities.

She recently surveyed 800 school board members throughout the state. She says the stipend increase could allow a wider range of people to bring their expertise to the role.

video1476409625.mp4



JULIE MARSH, UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

Even just beyond just the demographic representation and diversity, people also wanted more diverse thought and perspective, and it sort of narrowed the lens of the viewpoints that were of the people who were coming to the board.

She says compensation is just one barrier to serving on a school board.

It also takes a lot of time. Boards review budgets, evaluate a superintendent, visit schools and meet with community members.

Video1476409625.mp4



JULIE MARSH, UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

We heard from them over and over that it was more time intensive than they had ever expected. And that they were struggling to balance the commitments of the board with their employment, with their family and other responsibilities.

All that together means fewer people running for school board seats. Half of the board members Marsh surveyed said they ran unopposed or were appointed in their last election.

If no one runs, school boards have to appoint someone to fill vacant seats. South Bay board member Cheryl Quinones hopes the higher pay will help avoid that.

0305quinones.mp4



CHERYL QUINONES, SOUTH BAY UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD

I would rather have an open election with somebody running, that's elected by the people, not appointed by a board.

Del Mar, Grossmont, Lemon Grove and other school boards have already voted to increase their pay. Santee’s board plans to consider it this month. Katie Anastas, KPBS News.



SAN DIEGO COUNTY OPENED TWO WAITLISTS FOR AFFORDABLE HOUSING COMMUNITIES THIS MORNING.

PENNER FELLOW EMMY BURRUS SAYS THIS COMES AFTER SECTION 8 WAITLIST CLOSURES ACROSS THE COUNTY. .

NEWLISTS

New Section 8 waitlists are now open for a specific type of voucher, tied to properties.

Mirasol Meadows in Fallbrook will have 10 units for low-income families. And Villa Serena Two in San Marcos will have 47 units for low-income seniors.

San Diego County’s general Section 8 waitlist closed last month due to limited federal funding and high demand. Most of the six housing authorities throughout the county have similarly closed their waitlists.

But funding for the Fallbrook and San Marcos projects was finalized in 2024. And these new waitlists will be open until March 20.

Nick Martinez is the Assistant Director at the County of San Diego Housing and Community Development Services Office.

“You don't have to sign up on the first day, it's not first come, first serve. You can sign up online through an online portal, over the phone, or in person.”

The county will screen those chosen through a lottery system to make sure their income is below 50% of the area median income. The developer will also screen candidates.

Martinez said the county is expecting thousands of applicants for both locations.

Emmy Burrus, KPBS News



THIS YEAR MARKS 250 YEARS SINCE THE DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE WAS SIGNED. AS PART OF OUR CONTINUING LOCAL COVERAGE OF AMERICAN IDENTITY, WE WENT OUT ON THE CAMPUS OF SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY.

EMMY BURRUS AND JAKE GOTTA STARTED BY ASKING WHAT BEING AMERICAN MEANS TODAY AND THEY HANDED OVER THE MIC.

COLLEGE250 PT1



“My name’s Natalie Garcia.”

“Overall, no, I'm not proud to be an American. – It is disheartening to – identify as an American given that right now it seems that America stands for just violence and lack of diversity which is really conflicting given – we normally do celebrate diversity.”

“People say immigration is the law that you have to follow, but I feel like sympathy is something that – we should have more of and – I get that – people like coming here illegally is against the law, but at the end of the day it's like we all want – a better life for ourselves and as a good citizen you should be empathetic of people who want a good life as well.”

(nat break)

“My name’s Joel Barandiaran-Whitehead.”

“I am proud to be an American. – I think that even with the things that are going on politically that I don't agree with – Americans as a people should be proud that our country can go through hardship – and continue to flourish.”

“I think, we have a right for peaceful protest, right to assembly – I think that these things that are enshrined in our Constitution and in the amendments are – very important to what makes America American, what makes America great.”

(nat break)

“Hi I’m Wendy Scott and yeah I’m a professor here at San Diego State.”

“I'm very proud to be an American. America's not perfect, but that's why we have this great foundation that we can build on and keep growing.”

“We have to remember what America is about – the other side is not as bad as you think. Just have a conversation with them.”

“We dedicated ourselves to the idea that, you know, unless you're inciting violence or threatening violence or violating the law in some other way, people have a right to have their opinions. And when we remember that, I think we can come back and talk to each other again.”

(fade nats)

STAY TUNED OVER THE COMING MONTHS AS KPBS CONTINUES COVERING LOCAL PERSPECTIVES ON 250 YEARS OF AMERICAN HISTORY.



A NEW EXHIBITION AT UC SAN DIEGO'S MANDEVILLE ART GALLERY FOCUSES ON FAITH RINGGOLD, A MULTI-DISCIPLINARY ARTIST WHOSE WORK EMERGED DURING THE BLACK ARTS MOVEMENT THAT BEGAN IN 19-65

RINGGOLD WAS ALSO A FACULTY MEMBER AT UC-SD'S DEPARTMENT OF VISUAL ARTS

‘FAITH RINGGOLD : FULL CIRCLE - THE TEACHINGS AND HER LEGACY’ IS CURATED BY MASHONDA TIFRERE. I CAUGHT UP WITH MASHONDA AT THE GALLERY TO DISCUSS HER CURATION, RINGGOLD'S LEGACY AND THE EXHIBITION.

HERE'S OUR CONVO:

(0:00) Shonda, let's start really, really simple. (0:02) What inspired you as a curator to even get involved (0:05) and want to represent Faith Ringgold's legacy? (0:08) There's so many reasons why I'm inspired by this woman. (0:12) I think the main thing is that she's from Harlem.

(0:16) I'm from Harlem. (0:17) There's so many similarities in the visuals and aesthetics (0:21) of how she explains her childhood (0:23) and things that she saw growing up. (0:25) We went to the same hospital.

(0:27) We walked the same streets. (0:30) And ultimately, I feel like we felt the same energy as children. (0:34) And so when I was asked to do this, (0:36) all of that came to mind very quickly, (0:38) and I was like, absolutely.

(0:40) I also love the fact that she fought really hard (0:43) for women's rights in the art industry, (0:46) which is like my entire career. (0:49) My platform, Art Leader, is dedicated to women (0:52) and them being more represented, (0:54) and that was Faith's lifelong goal. (0:58) Faith had everything to do with this.

(1:00) I feel like she set this up on her own, (1:02) and the alignment is so perfect (1:04) for everything that her work represents (1:06) and who she was as a woman, (1:08) a Black woman in America making work. (1:10) Talk to me about the ways that full circle (1:12) focuses on her being multidisciplinary, (1:15) not just painting, not just quilts. (1:18) So the artworks in this show (1:20) span 5 decades of Faith's artistic practice, (1:25) and it really represents her as a multidisciplinary artist.

(1:29) What I love, one of the things I love the most (1:31) is her ability to be such a brilliant writer (1:34) and how she incorporates that into her story quilts. (1:38) She tells the most funniest, clever stories in these quilts. (1:43) If you ever have a moment, (1:45) you've got to just stand in front of it and read everything.

(1:47) I also love that she made soft sculptures. (1:51) We also have 2 of those here as a part of the exhibition. (1:54) Faith was a performance artist as well, (1:57) so she would make these soft sculptures (1:59) and wear them during her performances.

(2:02) She was a brilliant painter. (2:04) You know, she wrote children's books. (2:08) She created animations, and I mean, the list goes on.

(2:12) She pretty much did everything, and it's all here, (2:15) and I love that about this exhibition. (2:17) We were able to acquire some really beautiful works (2:20) that represent her as a full-on artist. (2:23) Absolutely.

(2:23) As we stand on the campus of UC San Diego, (2:25) talk to me about her work with the Department of Visual Arts (2:28) from 1984 to 2002. (2:30) How did her being here contribute really (2:34) to the identity of the Visual Arts Department here? (2:37) At the time, she was the only Black woman teaching, (2:41) and like I said, she brought that New York (2:43) fight-the-power energy, you know, (2:45) which I think is a rare thing for La Jolla and San Diego overall. (2:49) So from what I've heard from her students, (2:53) who I'm really good friends with (2:54) and have spent some time with, (2:56) just getting to know Faith as a teacher, (2:59) they loved every moment of her.

(3:01) You know, they said she was vibrant, (3:03) she wore red lipstick, she wore beautiful outfits (3:06) and big statement jewelry. (3:08) She was just really a glorious kind of energy on campus, (3:14) and she taught them how to use their voices (3:16) and incorporate their voices into their work (3:19) and not be afraid. (3:21) She always spoke about being fearless.

(3:23) You know, one of her sayings is, (3:26) you can fly, all you have to do is try. (3:28) And I think she just brought that type of energy (3:31) everywhere she went. (3:32) I think it speaks volumes that for a professor of visual art, (3:36) she says, use your voice.

(3:38) She doesn't tell you how to paint, (3:40) she doesn't tell you how to create art, (3:41) but she says when you create art, use your voice. (3:44) Use your voice, use your experiences, and don't be afraid. (3:47) And that's in her work all the time.

(3:49) Talk to me about her quilts. (3:51) Talk to me about how those really kind of (3:53) challenged the status quo at the time. (3:56) To put art and powerful words and imagery on quilts.

(4:00) Talk to me about her quilts kind of being a standout piece. (4:03) Faith was very innovative. (4:04) She, and very, very smart and savvy, (4:09) she knew that she wanted to travel with her art (4:12) and tell her story and share her art with the world.

(4:14) And she knew that, you know, art is expensive to transport. (4:18) So she speaks about creating quilts (4:21) because she could just fold them up, (4:22) put them in her suitcase or her bag, (4:24) and take them to different places and present them. (4:27) And I just thought that was brilliant, (4:29) because you end up spending thousands of dollars (4:31) in art transportation.

(4:32) And here is this woman with this idea. (4:35) Not only can I travel with them, but my stories are on them. (4:40) Faith also really wanted to publish her books.

(4:43) Like I said, she's a brilliant writer. (4:45) But at the time, she couldn't get a publishing deal for whatever. (4:48) You know, it was really hard for Black people, (4:51) especially Black women, to secure publishing deals in those days.

(4:54) So she said, I'm going to just write these stories on my quilts. (4:57) And she just always found a way to make things happen for herself. (5:02) And her level of determination is inspiring for those reasons.

(5:07) And I think the quilts are her staple pieces. (5:11) She really embodies that kind of, like, universal artist energy. (5:17) She spent a lot of time in Paris.

(5:19) She visited Africa. (5:21) And she brings all those elements into her work. (5:24) She did what she wanted to do, you know.

(5:26) And she did what she wanted to do in a time where many people were afraid. (5:32) And it was so hard back then for women, especially Black women, (5:36) to be in museums and be represented by galleries. (5:41) And here's this woman just doing whatever she wanted to do (5:45) and saying, I'm going to get this stuff seen.

(5:48) And she did.

TAG: THAT WAS MY INTERVIEW WITH MASHONDA TIFRERE. THE EXHIBIT, FULL CIRCLE, IS ON DISPLAY THROUGH MAY 1ST AT UCSD’S MANDEVILLE ART GALLERY

That’s it for the podcast today. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. I’m Lawrence K. Jackson. Thanks for listening and subscribing; by doing so you are supporting public media and I really want to thank you for that. Have a great day!