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Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson, it’s FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25TH >>>> [ MULTIPLE SERVICE MEMBERS ATTACHED TO THE USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN ATTEMPTED SUICIDE ]More on that next. But first... let’s do the headlines….########

COULD THE CITY OF SAN DIEGO BE THE LATEST CITY IN OUR COUNTY TO BAN SMOKING OR VAPING OUTSIDE OF RESTAURANTS?

WELL … THE CITY COUNCIL’S COMMUNITY AND NEIGHBORHOOD SERVICES COMMITTEE SURE HOPES SO

THE COMMITTEE IS PROPOSING THE BAN FOR ALL OUTDOOR DINING AREAS

THIS EXCLUDES PRIVATE OUTDOOR EVENTS AND ADULT-ONLY NIGHTCLUBS OR BARS

THE UNION TRIBUNE SAYS A SMOKING BAN IS ALREADY IN EFFECT IN 15 OF OUR COUNTY’S NINETEEN JURISDICTIONS

AND THAT THE CITY OF SAN DIEGO IS THE LARGEST IN OUR COUNTY WITHOUT A SMOKE-FREE OUTDOOR DINING POLICY

THE PROPOSAL NOW MOVES TO THE FULL CITY COUNCIL

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THE AGENCY FOR TOXIC SUBSTANCES AND DISEASE REGISTRY SAYS THAT BREATHING AIR POLLUTED WITH SEWER GAS NEAR THE TIJUANA RIVER IS A PUBLIC HEALTH HAZARD.

THEY SHARED THOSE FINDINGS IN A NEW REPORT

THE AGENCY IS CONFIRMING WHAT RESIDENTS THEMSELVES HAVE KNOWN FOR YEARS

SHORT-TERM EXPOSURE TO HYDROGEN SULFIDE CAN LEAD TO HEALTH EFFECTS LIKE HEADACHES, NAUSEA AND SHORTNESS OF BREATH.

VIRGINIA CASTELLANOS LIVES IN NESTOR, NEAR THE RIVER. SHE SAYS SHE NOTICED HER DAUGHTER’S ASTHMA WORSENS WHEN POLLUTION SPIKES.

TJRIVEREPORT 2A 00:09

“Either that same day or a couple days later, she starts having, like, a runny nose, a cough, and then she ended up having to go to the emergency room.”

COUNTY SUPERVISOR PALOMA AGUIRRE SAYS THE COUNTY IS TIRED OF WAITING FOR THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO STOP THE POLLUTION.

THE COUNTY IS EXPLORING TREATING POLLUTION IN THE RIVER AFTER IT CROSSES THE BORDER

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SAN DIEGANS LIVING DOWNTOWN NOW HAVE A NEW OPTION FOR FRESH, WHOLE FOODS

NO PUN INTENDED, BUT A NEW FORTY-FIVE THOUSAND SQUARE FOOT WHOLE FOODS MARKET OPENED THIS WEEK

THE NEW “A” STREET LOCATION IS THEIR FOURTH MARKET LOCATION IN THE SAN DIEGO AREA AND THE 95TH IN CALIFORNIA

WHOLE FOODS SAYS THE NEW LOCATION FEATURES MORE THAN FIFTEEN HUNDRED LOCAL ITEMS FROM IN-STATE SUPPLIERS

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need

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EIGHT SERVICE MEMBERS ATTACHED TO THE USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN STRIKE GROUP ATTEMPTED SUICIDE DURING ITS ONGOING 10-MONTH DEPLOYMENT. THE ACTING NAVY SECRETARY DISCLOSED THE NUMBER IN A LETTER THIS WEEK.

MILITARY REPORTER ANDREW DYER SAYS THE ISSUE IS BIGGER THAN ONE LONG DEPLOYMENT

MILHEALTH 1 (ad) :54

The letter also confirmed two Lincoln incidents previously reported — that one sailor jumped overboard in August and another attempted to do so in the spring.

Acting Secretary Hung Cao said both were transferred off the ship. He said none of the attempts resulted in death.

The eight attempts are from the Lincoln’s strike group — which includes its air wing and two destroyers.

But the attempts the acting secretary reported need a little more context. CNN reports the rate of attempts is roughly in line with the Navy’s 2024 numbers.

And service members can be at risk of suicide regardless of their deployment status.

Experts say support and treatment can help most people who have thoughts of suicide.

Professional help is available to anyone by calling 9-8-8.

The Lincoln left Guam Sunday and is expected back in San Diego within weeks.

Andrew Dyer, KPBS News.

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DOZENS OF RESIDENTS GATHERED OUTSIDE ESCONDIDO CITY HALL YESTERDAY TO PROTEST THE CITY’S FIRING RANGE CONTRACT WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY.

REPORTER JACOB AERE SAYS THE EFFORT COMES JUST OVER A MONTH AFTER COUNTY SUPERVISORS ENDED THE COUNTY’S GUN RANGE AGREEMENT WITH THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT.

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ESCOICE 1 (1:03) SOQ

Months after a majority of the Escondido City Council left the contract in place … community members are making their voices heard once again.

Protesters gathered Thursday outside of city hall. That includes long time Escondido resident Patricia Serrano.

“Its fear in our bodies. Fear in our communities. Our kids are afraid.”

Back in February hundreds of speakers provided public comment asking the city to end the contract with DHS.

Salvador Sarmiento (sar-MEE-en-toh) is staff attorney and campaign director for National Day Laborer Organizing Network.

“The mayor and chief of police can end this contract any day they would like. But we now know the renewal is coming up towards the end of the year … ”

KPBS reached out to Mayor Dane White, Police Chief Ken Plunkett and the other councilmembers about the contract.

Only councilmember Joe Garcia responded. He says the agreement is “specifically with Homeland Security Investigations, the investigative arm of ICE—not with Customs and Border Protection.”

Protest organizers say they plan to bring the issue back to the Council during its September 30th meeting. JA KPBS News.

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FROM 2004 TO 2007, CHRIS HANSEN HOSTED NBC DATELINE’S TO CATCH A PREDATOR. THE SHOW WAS RECENTLY THE SUBJECT OF THE DOCUMENTARY, PREDATORS.

CINEMA JUNKIE BETH ACCOMANDO SAYS HANSEN IS NOW THE FOCUS OF THE FILM, PRIMETIME.

PRIMETIME (ba) 1:18 SOQ

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CLIP Why don’t you have a seat right there…

In 2004, that phrase was popularized by a TV host.

CLIP I’m Chris Hansen with Dateline NBC and we’re doing a story on adults who try to meet teens online.

To Catch a Predator was NBC’s controversial news program in which Chris Hansen targeted adults attempting to meet minors, and whom his team enticed through carefully devised sting operations.

CLIP You see how this looks right?

The new movie Primetime offers a fictionalized portrait of Hansen in the run up to an episode where a suspect killed himself during taping. The film questions Hansen’s methods of vigilante justice and public shaming. But it’s also a lurid commentary on how news blurs into entertainment, how egos drive decisions, and how predatory behavior seems to have become the norm.

The film’s shot in a claustrophobic aspect ratio, with unflattering close ups and oversaturated colors that make everyone’s skin look unhealthy and blotchy. It’s a film permeated by ickiness. We expect the pedophiles to make us uncomfortable but the people hunting them are equally disturbing. At the center is Robert Pattinson’s riveting performance as Hansen. You can’t take your eyes off him or the film but you want to take a shower after.

CLIP OK That’s a cut.

Beth Accomando, KPBS News.

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TWO YEARS AFTER OPENING IN NATIONAL CITY, THE FILM PHOTOGRAPHY LAB, I’M STILL DEVELOPING, HAS MOVED TO CHULA VISTA.

THE SHOP HAS BECOME MORE THAN JUST A CAMERA STORE TO SOME PEOPLE. IT’S ALSO A GATHERING PLACE FOR PHOTOGRAPHERS AND ARTISTS.

REPORTER KORI SUZUKI HAS MORE …

SBFILMLAB (3:49) SOQ (FEATURE)

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SOT: BOWLER_9599.MXF / 14;00;52;04

Paper rustling

Andrew Galvan removes the end of a film strip from the canister — a small, orange cylinder. It’s a quick, practiced motion.

SOT: BOWLER_9599.MXF / 14;00;52;04

“Let's see if I could do this on the first try. Yep.”

Galvan is one of the co-owners of I’m Still Developing. We’re in the back of the shop, where they process the film… turning the plasticy, dark brown strips into vibrant pictures.

Galvan says they’re still getting used to having so much room.

SOT: BOWLER_9599.MXF / 13;59;35;16

CG: Andrew Galvan, Co-founder, I’m Still Developing

“The last shop, there was just a little sliver of, like, space from the wall to maybe, like, right here from the tripod. That's what we had to do all of this in the previous shot. And so, you know, the crew had a sacrifice, a little bit of personal space, and we were elbow to elbow.

The shop’s new building is on Third Avenue in Chula Vista. It features a garage door that folds up to reveal a gallery and photobooth. The back of the store is packed with film orders and cameras for sale. On weekdays, a pop-up cafe cart serves Filipino-inspired lattes.

Jenessa Marquez is the shop’s other co-founder. She says the neighborhood has been really welcoming so far.

SOT: BOWLER_9595.MXF / 13;47;22;07

CG: Jenessa Marquez, Co-founder, I’m Still Developing

“Even just like employees of, like, you know, the coffee shops, it would just come in and they're like, oh, we're so excited that you guys are here. We used to go to National City. Now we can just walk here.

The origins of the store date back almost six years.

At the time, Galvan had worked in music production for almost a decade. Marquez had been working mostly call center jobs.

Both of them had been making pictures for a long time. When they first started dating, they would go for walks with their cameras at night.

BOWLER_9594.MXF / 13;25;54;21

“A lot of what this is, is really the love that we have of a common hobby that we shared together that really helped us, like strengthen our relationship and just helped us kind of just explore more throughout the city.”

In 2021, as the pandemic lockdowns eased up, Marquez and Galvan began hosting meet-ups for photographers. Friends started asking them to develop their film.

In 20243, they opened up a shop in National City.

In the years since, I’m Still Developing has grown into more than just a film lab. It’s become a hub for hobbyists and professional photographers in San Diego.

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“It's more like a… like a gathering in a way.”

Checka Sardina is a professional film photographer and DJ. She’s a regular customer of the shop, but says she’s not sure she would describe herself that way.

SOT: 20260914_sbfilmlab_checka sardina.MOV / 5:47

CG: Checka Sardina, San Diego photographer

“Like I don't feel like I'm just dropping off film. I'm also just like meeting other artists and being able to be in community with that or have conversations about what people are shooting and what they're up to, what's inspiring them.”

The lab hosts exhibitions and group walks with photographers…late-night DJ sets and holiday parties. Earlier this year, it won the title of best camera store in San Diego Magazine’s reader awards.

That growth comes as people around the world have been reconnecting with the art of film photography… As they turn away from their smartphones. Here in San Diego, other film labs say they’ve seen a huge surge in business.

BOWLER_9595.MXF / 13;42;46;11

I think it's really inspiring seeing other labs that have been in business for like 50 plus years. And I really want that for us too.

For Galvan and Marquez though, the growing demand wasn’t easy to handle at their tiny National City shop.

Now, Marquez says they’re looking forward to bringing more of their walks and galleries to Third Ave.

Galvan has been enjoying the new space — the elbow room, the wide-open floor plan, the big garage doors. But he says it’s also comfortable because he grew up close to here, in Otay Mesa.

BOWLER_9594.MXF / 13;20;30;28

This was all my neighborhood. You know, we would go to a quinceanera throughout these halls. The Fudruckers, you know, it's like, oh, it was all just my backyard.

In some ways, Galvan says, the move feels like coming back to the beginning. To a place they can see themselves being for a long time.

Kori Suzuki, KPBS News.

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AS WE DO FOR YOU EACH AND EVERY FRIDAY, HERE ARE SOME WEEKEND EVENT IDEAS FOR YOU AND YOURS

ON FRIDAY, ANYONE WORKING 9 TO 5 CAN HEAD OVER TO ROOFTOP CINEMA CLUB AFTER YOUR SHIFT … TO ESSENTIALLY DO THE EXACT SAME THING

DOORS FOR THE LITTLE ITALY EVENT OPEN AT 7 P-M FOR A SCREENING OF DOLLY PARTON’S 9 TO 5

YOU CAN CELEBRATE DOLLY’S LEGACY AND JOIN THEM

ON SATURDAY, THERE’S A FREE EVENT HAPPENING IN BALBOA PARK

‘VEG FEST’ IS A CELEBRATION OF LIVING A PLANT-BASED LIFESTYLE

FROM 11 THROUGH 5 P-M, VISITORS CAN CHECK OUT AN INTERNATIONAL FOOD COURT, ATTEND A WELLNESS CLASS OR RELAX WHILE THE KIDDOS ENJOY THE KID ZONE

SUNDAY SEES THE PADRES REGULAR SEASON COME TO AN END

THEY’LL FACE OFF AGAINST FELLOW NATIONAL LEAGUE WEST OPPONENT THE ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

IN TYPICAL SAN DIEGO FASHION I’M SURE THE GAME WILL BE FULL OF ENERGY AND WELL ATTENDED

WHATEVER YOU DO THIS WEEKEND, ENJOY!

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That’s it for the podcast today. This podcast is edited by Brooke Ruth and is hosted and produced by me, Lawrence K. Jackson. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. Thanks for listening and have a great weekend.

