Protecting local residents from immigration enforcement

Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson….it’s MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 15TH>>>>

MULTIPLE CITIES ARE CONSIDERING NEW POLICIES AIMED AT PROTECTING RESIDENTS FROM IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT More on that next. But first... the headlines….########

TOMORROW THE CITY OF CARLSBAD’S TRAFFIC SAFETY AND MOBILITY COMMISSION WILL HOLD A SPECIAL MEETING TO DECIDE WHETHER THEY SHOULD PROHIBIT E-BIKE USE FOR CHILDREN UNDER 12

THE CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL REQUESTED THIS MEETING TAKE PLACE AFTER THE PASSING OF ASSEMBLY BILL 2234, WHICH ALLOWS CITIES WITHIN THE COUNTY TO ESTABLISH A MINIMUM AGE OF 12 FOR E-BIKES

ALSO TAKING PLACE SOUTH OF CARLSBAD, TOMORROW AT 5:30 PM IS A CHULA VISTA COMMUNITY MEETING

AS WE’VE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED, CHULA VISTA ALREADY APPROVED AN E-BIKE ORDINANCE EARLIER THIS MONTH AND IS NOW IN THEIR EDUCATION-PHASE OF ENFORCEMENT

THE MEETING WILL PROVIDE AN OVERVIEW OF CURRENT STATE AND LOCAL E-BIKE LAWS, HIGHLIGHTING WHAT’S CHANGED AND SHARE DETAILS AROUND ENFORCEMENT WHICH STARTS DEC 3RD

########

CALIFORNIA LAWMAKERS HAVE PASSED LEGISLATION BANNING MOST LAW ENFORCEMENT FROM COVERING THEIR FACES WHILE CARRYING OUT OPERATIONS

ALSO KNOWN AS THE ‘NO SECRET POLICE ACT’, SENATE BILL 627 WOULD PROHIBIT LOCAL, STATE AND FEDERAL LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS FROM COVERING THEIR FACES

THAT’S IF IT’S SIGNED INTO LAW BY GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM

IT WOULD ALSO REQUIRE OFFICERS TO BE IDENTIFIABLE BY THEIR UNIFORM

BUT EVEN IF SIGNED, IT’S UNCLEAR WHETHER THE STATE COULD ENFORCE IT ON FEDERAL AGENTS WHO HAVE BEEN CARRYING OUT RAIDS

IT INCLUDES EXCEPTIONS FOR SWAT TEAMS AND MEDICAL-GRADE MASKS

#########

THE CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF FOOD AND AGRICULTURE DECLARED A CITRUS QUARANTINE IN NORTHERN SAN DIEGO COUNTY AND PART OF CAMP PENDLETON LATE LAST WEEK.

STATE OFFICIALS DECLARED THIS QUARANTINE AFTER FINDING HUANGLONGBING, (JUAN-LONG-BING) ON A CITRUS TREE IN SAN CLEMENTE

THAT’S A BACTERIAL DISEASE THAT IS FATAL TO CITRUS TREES.

THE DISEASE IS NOT HARMFUL TO PEOPLE OR ANIMALS, BUT IS DEADLY TO CITRUS TREES AND A MAJOR THREAT TO THE COUNTY’S 144 MILLION DOLLAR PER YEAR CITRUS CROP

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need.

<<<UNDERWRITING BREAK>>

######

<<<MUSIC BUMP INTO A BLOCK>>

##########

IN RESPONSE TO RECENT IMMIGRATION ARRESTS, ELECTED OFFICIALS FROM ACROSS THE COUNTY ARE ANNOUNCING A COORDINATED RESPONSE.

REPORTER GUSTAVO SOLIS SAYS MULTIPLE CITIES ARE NOW CONSIDERING NEW POLICIES AIMED AT PROTECTING LOCAL RESIDENTS FROM IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT.

_______________________________________________

IMMRESPONSE 1 1:04 SOC

During a Friday news conference, San Diego Councilman Sean Elo-Rivera denounced federal immigration enforcement’s operations. Specifically criticizing masked agents arresting parents in front of their children without showing federal warrants.

MDAMRON_1626 00:02:02:22“So today we are here together to say enough….

Elo-Rivera announced an ordinance that expands protections to immigrant communities in the city of San Diego.

CONTWe are making it clear that our city and our region will not be a stage for lawless enforcement.”

If passed, the ordinance prevents any federal agent from entering non-public areas of municipal buildings without a federal warrant. It also requires San Diego Police officers to document and report interactions with federal immigration enforcement agents.

Elo-Rivera hopes other cities around San Diego will pass similar ordinances.

MDAMRON_1626 00:03:02:08“This fight is much bigger than one city. And our response must be united, coordinated and bold.”

Representatives from Chula Vista, La Mesa, Oceanside and San Diego County agreed to introduce similar policies.

Gustavo Solis, KPBS News

##########

FORMER COUNTY SUPERVISOR NATHAN FLETCHER DELIVERED HIS FIRST PUBLIC REMARKS SINCE A JUDGE DISMISSED A SEXUAL HARASSMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST HIM. REPORTER SCOTT RODD SAYS THAT LAWSUIT HAD DERAILED HIS POLITICAL CAREER.

FLETCHER 1 TRT(1:05) SOC (SS)

Metropolitan Transit System employee Grecia Figueroa accused Fletcher of sexual harassment and assault in a 2023 lawsuit. Fletcher was chair of the MTS board at the time.

He then stepped down from the transit board, resigned from the county Board of Supervisors and dropped his run for state Senate.

A judge dismissed the case in August after a contentious legal battle and chastised Figuero for destroying evidence during discovery.

Fletcher apologized to his family at the press conference Friday – acknowledging his consensual affair with Figuero.

FLETCHER 15:30

“With this behind us, we have a weight that’s been lifted to allow us enjoy life, to look ahead.”

Figuero has said she stands by the allegations and plans to appeal.

Fletcher emphasized he doesn’t plan on returning to elected office.

FLETCHER 16:58

“I will look back on the 8 years I spent in public office in San Diego, with a measure of pride, that I fought as hard as I could to make San Diego a better place.”

Fletcher is still pursuing a related complaint against Figueroa for defamation.

SOC

##########

A SAN DIEGO NAVY DOCTOR FINDS HERSELF UNDER INVESTIGATION AFTER A RIGHT WING ACTIVIST SHARED DETAILS FROM HER LINKEDIN ACCOUNT WITH DEFENSE SECRETARY PETE HEGSETH.

MILITARY REPORTER ANDREW DYER SAYS IT’S THE LATEST EXAMPLE OF INTOLERANCE FOR LGBTQ+ PEOPLE FROM MILITARY LEADERS.

NAVYDR 1 (AD) 1:09

COMMANDER JANELLE MARRA WAS THE COMMANDER OF EXPEDITIONARY MEDICAL FACILITY 150 BRAVO IN SAN DIEGO LAST WEEK WHEN THE X ACCOUNT “LIBS OF TIKTOK” SHARED A SCREENSHOT OF HER LINKEDIN PROFILE.THE ACCOUNT HIGHLIGHTED MARRA’S LISTED “SHE/HER” PRONOUNS AND HER BIO, WHICH SAID MARRA WAS THE NAVY DEPUTY MEDICAL DIRECTOR FOR TRANSGENTER HEALTHCARE.

DEFENSE SECRETARY PETE HEGSETH QUOTE-TWEETED THE POST SAYING “PRONOUNS UPDATED: SHE/HER/FIRED.

COL. BREE FRAM IS RETIRING FROM THE SPACE FORCE DUE TO THE NEW BAN ON TRANS SERVICE MEMBERS. SHE KNOWS MARRA AND SAYS SHE WAS CONCERNED BECAUSE SHE’D ALSO BEEN TARGETED BY LIBS OF TIKTOK.

03;40;07 - 04;08;18

COL. BREE FRAM, U.S. SPACE FORCE

“AFTER THOSE COMMENTS WERE PUBLISHED ABOUT ME, I RECEIVED ALL SORTS OF THREATS OF PHONE CALLS, VOICEMAILS, PEOPLE FOUND EVERYTHING ABOUT ME AND LEFT MESSAGES THAT I SHOULD KILL MYSELF, AND ALL SORTS OF INCREDIBLY UNPLEASANT HATE ABOUT ME AND MY FAMILY.

A NAVY OFFICIAL SAYS MARRA IS UNDER INVESTIGATION FOR HER SOCIAL MEDIA USE AND — ALTHOUGH SHE’S BEEN REMOVED FROM COMMAND — SHE IS STILL PRACTICING MEDICINE AT THE NAVAL MEDICAL CENTER.

ANDREW DYER, KPBS NEWS.##########

THERE ARE PLENTY OF WAYS TO VOLUNTEER AT THE BIRCH AQUARIUM. BUT DID YOU KNOW SCUBA DIVERS CAN ALSO LEND A HAND…OR A FIN? THEY CLEAN THE TANKS, FEED THE FISH AND TEACH VISITORS ABOUT OUR OCEANS.

FOR PUBLIC MATTER’S EVERYDAY HEROES SERIES, LARA MCCAFFREY DOVE HEAD FIRST INTO A DAY IN THE LIFE OF A VOLUNTEER DIVER.

DIVERS (lm) TRT 3:30 SOQ

___________________________

Celeste Parry learned to SCUBA in Monterey Bay with her sister … lessons were a high school graduation gift from her father.

PARRY SOT

My favorite part about SCUBA is um the the sort of peaceful feeling when you go down underwater. It's not quiet, you know, the ocean's actually a pretty loud place, but the sounds just totally wrap around you and you feel like you're in a different world.

NAT KF 1_Kelp forest symphony (1).mp3 (starts to fade up during SOT then plays on its on for 5 seconds, fades under narration)

Parry started volunteering at Birch Aquarium as an undergraduate at UCSD … and continued as a graduate student at Scripps Institution of Oceanography. She now works in marine mammal conservation and is a mom of three … but still finds time to dive in with the fish at Birch.

PARRY SOT

My favorite have to be the garibaldi's. Uh, they're California state fish. They are super obvious cuz they're the bright orange fish in the tank, but they also have big personalities and they'll come right up to you.

On some mornings, you can find Parry feeding garibaldis, a Black Sea Bass and eels in Birch’s giant Kelp Forest tank.

PARRY SOT

Feeding is fun, but it takes your full concentration cuz they're swarming all around you. Um, when I first started doing it, I was nervous and my mom told me to just pretend that they were little puppies. So, in my head that's what I do. I just pretend they're little puppies like, "Oh, you're so cute."

Before the dive, Parry and a second diver listen to safety officer Melissa Torres as she explains their tasks for the day. They get ready on a platform at the top of the tank, out of view from aquarium visitors.

SOT Melissa Torres

Keep your eyes out for the scorpion fish that are still on the bottom, those blind California moria eels, and in general all the fish that we see coming around you. I'm still looking for a zip tie fish. Find it. Oh, there's a zip tie right at the bottom where you would be painting. Can you pick it up and bring it back? Awesome. You guys have any residual nitrogen I should worry about? You ready for some scuba? All right, please do a buddy check and keep an eye on each other on the bottom.Back down in front of the tank, children scream gleefully when the two divers appear.

(NATS kids screaming under narration)

Parry starts her shift cleaning the front of the tank … Using a sponge, she wipes back and forth. She holds onto a handle with a suction cup to keep herself from floating away from the tank window.

After cleaning … Parry swims up to retrieve a bucket of feed for the fish …. She opens the lid as she floats back down …. hundreds of pieces of food float out.

NATS kids shouting in surprise 0:03

As predicted … the fish swarm Parry … frantically trying to get a bite.

Some animals — like the eels — stick their entire head in the bucket. Others, like the moody sea bass, completely ignore the feeding frenzy.

At the end of her shift, Parry waves “goodbye” to the visitors on the other side of the tank and floats back to the surface.

(Nats of kids fade under previous sentence of narration)

Parry says she’s passionate about volunteering because the Aquarium gives people a glimpse of what life is like in our oceans.

SOT Parry

It helps remind people, hey, all this stuff is right here. We should appreciate it, go see it, and do what we can to protect it and keep our our oceans and our beaches clean and healthy.

Lara McCaffrey, KPBS News.

<<<SHOW CLOSE>>>

That’s it for the podcast today. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. I’m Lawrence K. Jackson. Thanks for listening and subscribing by doing so you are supporting public media and I thank you for that. Have a great day!