Trump Administration now proposing Head Start program to be “English only”

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Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson, it’s MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21ST>>>> [ THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT IS PROPOSING AN ‘ENGLISH ONLY’ OVERHAUL TO THE NATION’S HEAD START PROGRAM ]More on that next. But first... let’s do the headlines….########

SAN DIEGO COULD BECOME THE FIRST CITY IN CALIFORNIA TO REQUIRE POSTING A WARNING SIGN AT CRYPTO CURRENCY ATM’S

TIMES OF SAN DIEGO SAYS THE SIGNAGE LOOKS TO COMBAT AGAINST OR PREVENT SCAMS THAT OFTEN TARGET SENIORS

THE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED PROPOSAL IS BEING LED BY CITY COUNCIL PRESIDENT JOE LACAVA

LACAVA SAYS THE GOAL IS INFORMING MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC ABOUT THE DANGERS OF CRYPTO SCAMS

A-A-RP’S ASSOCIATE STATE DIRECTOR FOR ADVOCACY AND COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT SAYS THAT ADULTS OVER SIXTY ACCOUNTED FOR ROUGHLY TWO THIRDS OF CRYPTO CURRENCY SCAMS LAST YEAR

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EARLIER THIS MONTH, WE TOLD YOU ABOUT ‘OPERATION LAST CALL’

IT CALLS FOR AN INCREASE IN POLICE PRESENCE IN THE GASLAMP QUARTER TO COMBAT ROWDY NIGHTLIFE

AND NOW, THE SAN DIEGO POLICE DEPARTMENT’s NEIGHBORHOOD POLICING DIVISION IS LOOKING TO DO THE SAME AT THE SAN DIEGO CENTRAL LIBRARY

SD-PD SAYS THIS IS IN REACTION TO RECENT CRIME IN THE AREA

THEY SAY RECENT EVENTS HAVE SPARKED CONCERNS AND CONVERSATION AROUND SAFETY

EXPECT TO SEE AN INCREASE IN POLICE VISIBILITY NEAR THE DOWNTOWN CENTRAL LIBRARY

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NEW FEDERAL WORK REQUIREMENTS COULD RESULT IN SOME CAL-FRESH RECIPIENTS LOSING THEIR BENEFITS NEXT MONTH

QUALIFYING ADULTS MUST WORK OR VOLUNTEER AT LEAST 20 HOURS A WEEK, 80 HOURS PER MONTH OR PROVE THEY ARE ENROLLED IN SCHOOL TO STAY ELIGIBLE

THIS NEWS IMPACTS ABOUT 17-HUNDRED COUNTY RESIDENTS WHO COULD BE AT RISK OF LOSING THEIR BENEFITS BEGINNING OCTOBER FIRST

APPLICABLE RECIPIENTS MUST PROVIDE THE COUNTY WITH PROOF THAT THEIR REQUIREMENTS ARE MET BY THE END OF SEPTEMBER, OR SHOW THAT THEY QUALIFY FOR AN EXEMPTION

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SDSU’S PUBLIC HEALTH AND SERVICES DEPARTMENT HAS NOW CONFIRMED THREE CASES OF THE MUMPS AS WELL AS TWO OTHER ”PROBABLE” CASES

THE UNIVERSITY SAYS ALL FIVE CASES ARE IN CONNECTION WITH STUDENTS ON AN ATHLETIC TEAM

THEY ADD THAT THE STUDENTS ARE NO LONGER CONTAGIOUS BUT STILL CLASSIFY THIS AS AN OUTBREAK

THEY ARE ENCOURAGING ALL STAFF AND STUDENT EXPERIENCING SYMPTOMS TO SELF-ISOLATE AND SEE A MEDICAL PROVIDER AS SOON AS POSSIBLE

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OVER THE WEEKEND, THE SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS FOOTBALL TEAM DEBUTED A NEW UNIFORM DESIGN

THE AZTEC’S NEW “AGE OF THE JAGUAR” UNI’S PAY HOMAGE TO AZTEC CULTURE

THE HELMET FEATURES AN OCELOTL [AH-SUH-LOT] GLYPH ON THE SIDE;

WHICH IS THE AZTEC WORD FOR JAGUAR

THE AZTECS BELIEVED THE OCELOTL [AH-SUH-LOT] REPRESENTS THE GOD OF THE NIGHT SKY AS WELL AS ELITE WARRIORS THAT EMBODY BRAVERY, DISCIPLINE AND STRENGTH IN BATTLE

SD-SU SAYS THIS IS ALSO THE FIRST TIME THEIR FOOTBALL TEAMS HAS WORN A RED UNIFORM WITH MATCHING RED PANTS

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need

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THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT IS PROPOSING TO REQUIRE THAT ENGLISH BE THE ONLY LANGUAGE TAUGHT AT PRESCHOOLS IT FUNDS

EDUCATION REPORTER KATIE ANASTAS TAKES US TO A PRESCHOOL IN VISTA WHERE TEACHERS AND THEIR STUDENTS SPEAK BOTH ENGLISH AND SPANISH

SPANISH1 1:00 SOQ

A group of four-year-olds walks into their preschool classroom after playing outside.

Each instruction is given in both English and Spanish.

There’s a reason behind this approach, says Jennifer Cabrera. She’s a lead teacher at this Head Start program in Vista.

CABRERA

Being able to speak to them in English and Spanish allows them to have a voice in the classroom, so that they feel more integrated, they feel comfortable and their self-confidence level is a lot more when they can interact with what we’re doing.

Head Start is a federally funded program for low-income families.

The Administration for Children and Families is proposing to require English-only instruction at Head Start programs.

Cabrera says taking Spanish out of the classroom would make it harder to connect with all of her students.

CABRERA

I would have kids who were not engaged.

This is just one proposed change to Head Start. The federal health department is accepting public comments on the full list through October 6. Katie Anastas, KPBS News.

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WITH THIS YEAR'S MIDTERMS ELECTIONS JUST OVER A MONTH AWAY THERE ARE NATIONWIDE EFFORTS TO REGISTER VOTERS. THAT INCLUDES WITHIN THE MUSLIM COMMUNITY.

REPORTER JACOB AERE WENT TO SAN DIEGO'S MOST NOTABLE MOSQUE TO SPEAK WITH PROSPECTIVE VOTERS ON THE ISSUES THAT MATTER MOST TO THEM.

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MUSLIMVOTE 1 (ja) :54

Following Friday sermon and prayer at the Islamic Center of San Diego… It was time for political engagement outside of the mosque.

The Center was one of many locations across more than 15 states … featuring voter tabling … as a part of National Muslim Voter Registration Day.

Imam Taha Hassane (HUH-SAN) says the community is still healing from May’s mass shooting at the Center that left five people dead.

“... the fear is still here. When community members come to the Islamic Center now they are looking (over) their shoulders to be honest with you. Many families stopped bringing their kids here.”

*butt to**

“We want our elected officials to do the right thing to protect our community.”

The gunmen were motivated by White nationalism and the shooting is being investigated as a hate crime.

SAN DIEGO MUSLIMS SAY ITS AN ISSUE FRONT AND CENTER FOR THE NOVEMBER 3RD GENERAL ELECTION. Jacob Aere, KPBS News.

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ANCHOR INTRO:

IN JULY, THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION STRIPPED TEMPORARY LEGAL STATUS FROM MORE THAN 500-THOUSAND HAITIAN NATIONALS CURRENTLY IN THE U.S. NOW MANY FIND THEMSELVES WITHOUT THE ABILITY TO WORK LEGALLY AND AT RISK OF DETENTION. PRODUCER, MARIELENA CASTELLANOS HAS MORE ON HOW THE HAITIAN COMMUNITY IS TRYING TO COPE.

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A74_0895 00:10:02:06 / 03:27:50:12 “Us Haitians we are very big in finding ways to be self-reliant.”

That’s Wister Gaetan. A proud Haitian immigrant here in San Diego.

He co-founded a non-profit called Haitian Bridge Alliance, which advocates for fair and humane immigration policies for migrants,

Gaetan is among approximately 12,000 Haitians living in San Diego. A strong work ethic – he says – is a shared characteristic. (use b-roll of Wister at the Federal Building on Sept 10 shot by Mikey)

A74_0895 00:10:25:22 “Working a whole 12-hour shift then find themselves in the mid-city community college learning English taking skills trainings improving their chance of actually establishing and becoming more self-reliance.”

Gaetan has seen dozens of Haitian immigrants succeed in the region. But along with the second Trump administration has come the realization that they are at risk of losing everything they've worked for.

Trump began vilifying Haitians before he was elected – saying in his debate with former Vice President Kamala Harris that immigrants in Springfield Ohio eat cats and dogs.

TRUMP (Ben pulled this and I forwarded to Mikey in Slack) SOT

After becoming president, Trump eliminated humanitarian parole and temporary protected status, or TPS. These programs granted limited legal status to Haitian nationals because their country was deemed too unsafe to send deportees back to their home country.

Now, hundreds of thousands of Haitian nationals find themselves without legal status – unable to legally work and at risk of being detained.

That’s exactly what happened September 8th. Two Haitian students were stopped by ICE. One identified by Homeland Security Renatho Kemsley Casseus was arrested. The second student fled on foot. (use footage from City College incident here - shot by Mikey)

Everyone in the Haitian community is impacted – even those with legal status. People like Roseline Laineus – whose children are U.S. citizens but terrified of being arrested by ICE.

BOWLER_9329 00:09:03:09 / 11:12:30:07 “It’s really affect me. Even my kids. Every day they try to talk to me – they really scared because at school they talk to them too. They explain to them the situation. Even they’re born here they don’t’ really feel safe.”

Laineus runs a daycare center out of her East County home. Some of her Haitian clients are either too afraid to leave the house or have already lost their job. Either way, she is losing customers.

Laineus’s kids are terrified. She has no easy answers. (b-roll shot by Bowler - this day care worker face must be hidden )

BOWLER_9329 00:10:59:13 / 11:14:26:15 “I try to make them comfortable but they’re really scared …

They ask questions she doesn’t have answers to.

CONT… I don’t feel comfortable to live by myself I don’t feel comfortable to live with somebody else. Who is going to pay the bills. These are the questions they ask me every day.”

Gaetan says he believes in America’s promises. A country that respects the rule of law and provides opportunities that few others do.

A74_0895 00:07:46:23 / 03:25:34:29 “The U.S. market itself as an exceptional country where anybody who is seeking for safety will have a safe home here.”

But he believes Trump’s policies are breaking that promise.

A74_0895 00:14:20:20 / 03:32:08:26 “That’s not the American exceptionalism story that we all grew up and knowing that the U.S. stand for.”

Gaetan regularly hears from Haitian nationals struggling to find their place in Trump’s America.

A74_0895 00:13:41:10 / 00:13:41:10 “I’ve got phone calls of people calling me asking is there a way that you could go and buy for me basic necessities for my children because I’m afraid to leave my house. Think about it, you ave families with American-born children not able to go to a supermarket to buy milk, bread and eggs so that they can feel their kid breakfast because they are afraid that if they go out they’ll be taken by ice

Many of the most vulnerable people followed the rules – did everything they were supposed to do. That’s the case of a woman who asked KPBS to withhold her name because of her lack of legal status. She was a doctor in Haiti who fled because of its gang violence. (we have still photo must blurr her face) ) I sent them to you in slack Mikey

The woman entered the U.S. legally through a Biden-era parole program for people from Haiti, Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua. Trump terminated that program in 2025.

After losing parole, she was covered through TPS. She still had a work permit – which she used to work at a hotel and take English classes. While also raising a toddler.

She lost her ability to work legally when Trump eliminated TPS in July.

A74_0899 00:04:15:27 / 03:39:39:20 “Para mi es una falta de respeto así a la gente.”

She describes her treatment as disrespectful. She’s trying to follow the rules, but the rules keep changing.

A74_0899 00:05:06:27 / 03:40:30:18 “Viniendo, pidiendo ayuda que necesita seguridad en un país donde el derecho humano si se respeta se escucha un país democratico y uno no lo está viviendo. No se siente asi.”

Like many Haitians, She still has hope. She was able to file an asylum claim. Which comes with a work permit. But she has to wait 6 months to obtain it.

, Marielena Castellanos, KPBS News

TAG: THIS STORY WAS REPORTED AND WRITTEN BY KPBS INVESTIGATIVE BORDER REPORTER, GUSTAVO SOLIS.

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SEVERAL BIKE AND PEDESTRIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS ACROSS SAN DIEGO COUNTY ARE FACING NEW DELAYS.

METRO REPORTER ANDREW BOWEN SAYS THE TRANSPORTATION AGENCY SANDAG RECENTLY RETURNED STATE GRANT FUNDING.

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SANDAG 3 (ab) 0:49 soq

AB: One impacted project is the Robinson Bikeway. It’s a short bike and pedestrian bridge over a small canyon. And it would fill a gap in the bike network between North Park and Hillcrest. Ian Hembree is advocacy manager for the San Diego County Bicycle Coalition. He says projects in Vista, Barrio Logan and Old Town also lost grant funding. All together, SANDAG sent about 17.6 million dollars for the projects back to Sacramento.

IH: — which will delay the projects even more than they've already been delayed. Some of these projects are approaching 10 years of delay, and the delay will only continue if SANDAG is going to give the money back and have no other plan for filling that gap.

AB: SANDAG says it returned the state funding because project costs have gone up and the agency is unable to meet the grant deadlines. Andrew Bowen, KPBS news.

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IF YOU’VE SEEN A PADRES GAME LATELY, YOU’VE SEEN ADS FOR KALSHI. THE WAGERS IT OFFERS THOUGH MAY BE ILLEGAL IN CALIFORNIA. FOR THIS WEEK’S WHY IT MATTERS SEGMENT, SCOTT LEWIS EXPLAINS.

PADRESBET 1 (1:07) SOQ "why it matters"

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Kalshi announced a partnership with the Padres in late August. And now fans get lots of ads.

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—(((SOT - sample of Kalshi ad)))—

At almost the same time, the federal Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Kalshi is a sports betting platform. Sports betting is illegal in California.

Kalshi argued its users are not betting on sports. They are buying regulated futures contracts.

Futures traders try to predict what the price of, say, orange juice will be. Without it, prices on things like oil, wheat and metal would fluctuate radically every day.

Kalshi says that’s what it does. It offers countless other local futures contracts besides sports. You can even bet on the weather.

Court rulings have been narrow so far, though they continue to declare the same thing: Kalshi is betting and states can regulate it.

So are Kalshi, Polymarket and other sites futures trading platforms like the ones that stabilize oil and wheat prices? Or are they gambling sites states can regulate?

The Padres bet on the former. I’m Scott Lewis for Voice of San Diego and that’s why it matters.

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That’s it for the podcast today. This podcast is edited by Brooke Ruth. This podcast is hosted and produced by me, Lawrence K. Jackson. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. Thanks for listening and have a great day/weekend.

