U.S. Navy continues to enforce blockade of Iranian ports

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Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson … it’s TUESDAY, APRIL 21ST>>>> [ A SAN DIEGO-BASED DESTROYER FIRED ON AN IRANIAN CARGO SHIP]More on that next. But first... the headlines….#######

A STUDY FROM UC SAN DIEGO'S SCHOOL OF MEDICINE LOOKED AT

MORE THAN ELEVEN THOUSAND TEENS AND FOUND THAT CANNABIS USE LED TO SLOWER GAINS IN AREAS LIKE FOCUS, MEMORY AND PROCESSING SPEED

UCSD'S ADOLESCENT BRAIN COGNITIVE STUDY IS SAID TO BE THE LARGEST

LONG-TERM STUDY OF BRAIN DEVELOPMENT OF YOUNG PEOPLE IN THE U-S

LEAD AUTHOR OF THE STUDY, ASSISTANT PROFESSOR NATASHA WADE SAYS THE DIFFERENCES MIGHT SEEM MARGINAL AT FIRST BUT CAN ADD UP IN WAYS THAT AFFECT LEARNING AND EVERYDAY FUNCTIONING

THE STUDY FOUND THAT DIFFERENT COMPONENTS OF CANNABIS ALSO LED TO DIFFERENT RESULTS

TEENS WITH EVIDENCE OF T-H-C EXPOSURE, THE MAIN INTOXICATING INGREDIENTS IN CANNABIS SHOWED WORSE MEMORY OVER TIME THAN THOSE WITH EVIDENCE OF JUST CBD

WADE SAYS THAT THE STUDY'S RESULTS PROVE THAT DELAYING CANNABIS USE SUPPORTS HEALTHY BRAIN DEVELOPMENT AS ADOLESCENCE IS A CRITICAL TIME FOR THE BRAIN TO DEVELOP

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AS FIRST REPORTED BY THE UNION-TRIBUNE, THE MEDIAN HOME PRICE FOR A SINGLE-FAMILY HOME IN SAN DIEGO DROPPED SLIGHTLY IN FEBRUARY.

OVERALL SALES INCREASED

ATTOM DATA SOLUTIONS SAYS THE MEDIAN HOME PRICE FOR FEBRUARY WAS 872 THOUSAND DOLLARS ... WHICH IS A ONE AND A HALF PERCENT DROP FROM THIS PAST JANUARY

AND ONE MONTH BEFORE THAT, IN DECEMBER? THE NUMBER OF HOMES SOLD IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY WAS THE LOWEST IN A SINGLE MONTH FOR 35 YEARS. THE TOTAL NUMBER SOLD WAS 1,615.

REDFIN DATA CENTER SAYS THAT HOMES ARE ALSO TAKING LONGER TO SELL

FORTY-SIX PERCENT OF HOMES IN THE COUNTY WERE SOLD WITHIN TWO WEEKS, WHICH IS ALSO DOWN FROM THE YEAR PRIOR

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FORECASTERS ARE PREDICTING MILD AND PARTLY SUNNY WEATHER FOR THE FIRST HALF OF THE WEEK AND THEN COOLER, BREEZIER CONDITIONS ARE ANTICIPATED BY THE WEEKEND

OUR COASTAL AREAS WILL LAND IN THE UPPER 60'S, INLAND VALLEYS SHOULD SEE COOLER AND CLOUDIER WEATHER STARTING/AS OF TODAY...

AND A COOL WEATHER, MARINE LAYER IS EXPECTED ACROSS OUR MOUNTAIN AND DESERT REGIONS

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SAYS THAT WEDNESDAY LOOKS TO BE THE COOLEST DAY OF THE WEEK WITH HIGHS 5 TO TEN DEGREES BELOW NORMAL FOR THIS TIME OF YEAR

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need

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THE U.S. NAVY CONTINUES TO ENFORCE A BLOCKADE OF IRANIAN PORTS. ON SUNDAY A SAN DIEGO-BASED DESTROYER FIRED ON AN IRANIAN CARGO SHIP ATTEMPTING TO RUN THE BLOCKADE.

MILITARY REPORTER ANDREW DYER HAS DETAILS OF THIS RARE SHIP-TO-SHIP ENGAGEMENT.

SHIPSHOOT 1 (ad) :52 SOQ

Nats ship vid…

06:12 - 15;19

USS Spruance

“Motor vessel Touska, motor vessel Touska, vacate your engine room, Vacate your engine room. We are prepared to subject you to disabling fire.”

A radio message from the destroyer USS Spruance warns the M-V Touska it will be fired upon.

After some final warning from the ships horn (quick nat) the Spruance fires its 5-inch gun.

(nats shots)

BM: they weren't explosive rounds they were rounds that were intended to disable the merchant ship,

Brad Martin served 30 years in the Navy as a surface warfare officer. Now a senior researcher at the RAND Corporation, he says ship-to-ship combat is rare.

BM: conventional naval warfare is not something that we've done in a long time.

The Pentagon says after the cargo ship was disabled Marines boarded and seized the vessel.

The Spruance deployed to the Middle East in January with the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln. Two of the ten destroyers in the region are based in San Diego.

Andrew Dyer, KPBS News.

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THE IMPERIAL COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAS ARRESTED A 22-YEAR-OLD FROM EL CENTRO FOR THREATENING A LOCAL DATA CENTER DEVELOPER.

REPORTER KORI SUZUKI HAS MORE.

IVARREST 1 (1:01) SOQ

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In a statement Friday, county officials alleged that the resident made explicit threats of violence against the developer. In an anonymous post on Facebook.

County officials didn’t specify what those threats were. And did not respond to questions.

The arrest comes amid heated resistance to a massive AI data center complex planned in the center of the Imperial Valley.

Dennis Morita is the City Manager of Imperial, which is suing the county over the project. At a community town hall last week, Morita said residents should discourage anyone from resorting to violence.

20260413_el centro data center town hall / 44:30

Should you have a conversation with somebody who would consider that as a strategy, I would encourage you to encourage them to engage as you all have seen fit to do tonight.

The rapid expansion of the AI industry has drawn intense and growing backlash across the country. Including some acts of violence.

Earlier this month, someone fired shots at the door of a City Councilmember in Indiana. Days later, a man threw a Molotov cocktail at the home of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in San Francisco.

Kori Suzuki, KPBS News.

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HUNDREDS OF ARTISTS, ACTIVISTS AND CULTURAL LEADERS GATHERED AT CIVIC CENTER PLAZA OUTSIDE CITY HALL YESTERDAY/ON MONDAY TO PROTEST MAYOR TODD GLORIA'S PROPOSED NEAR-ELIMINATION OF ARTS AND CULTURE FUNDING FROM THE CITY BUDGET.

ARTS REPORTER JULIA DIXON EVANS SAYS COMMUNITY MEMBERS CALL THE CUTS DISPROPORTIONATE.

ARTSCUTS (:51) SOQ

Arts leaders say the proposed budget slashes arts funding by $11.8 million — an 85 percent reduction.

Impacted organizations include Comic-Con, San Diego Pride and many museums, performing arts groups and cultural centers.

Ana Hernandez of Centro Cultural de la Raza says this is especially troubling when paired with public safety increases.

"There is evidence nationwide that ballooning police and carcereal systems budgets are making us less and less safe. There is also powerful evidence that investing in arts and culture is a public safety strategy. It is a public health strategy"

Next month, the mayor will present a revised budget for a council vote.

Julia Dixon Evans, KPBS news

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AND IN MORE NEWS RELATING TO MAYOR TODD GLORIA’S PROPOSED BUDGET CUTS FOR NEXT YEAR …

EDUCATION REPORTER KATIE ANASTAS SAYS YOUTH ADVOCATES ARE ASKING CITY LEADERS TO PR ESERVE FUNDING FOR LIBRARIES, PARKS AND RECREATION CENTERS.

YOUTH1 1:08 SOQ

Mayor Todd Gloria presented his budget proposal to the San Diego City Council on Monday. He says inflation, infrastructure needs and slow revenue growth have led to a $118 million deficit.

He says all city departments will face cuts to fill that gap.

GLORIA

These decisions are not easy, and they will have impacts on all of us, but they are necessary to protect core services and meet our legal obligation to pass a balanced budget.

The proposal cuts operating hours and staff in both the library and parks and recreation departments.

It also eliminates the Office of Child and Youth Success. That office advocates for youth and families in city planning and seeks grants to support the city’s youth programs.

Advocates spoke against those cuts. Patrick Stewart is CEO of the Library Foundation.

STEWART

For many families across San Diego, especially those with the fewest resources, these spaces are essential lifelines.

The city council will hold budget review committee hearings the first week of May. Gloria will release a revised budget proposal in mid-May. The city council is expected to adopt a final budget in June. Katie Anastas, KPBS News.

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LA JOLLA PLAYHOUSE’S ANNUAL WOW – OR WITHOUT WALLS -- FESTIVAL RETURNS TO THE UC SAN DIEGO CAMPUS FOR THE THIRD YEAR. IT’S A FOUR-DAY CELEBRATION OF IMMERSIVE, INTERACTIVE, INNOVATIVE AND SITE-SPECIFIC ART EXPERIENCES.

ARTS REPORTER BETH ACCOMANDO PREVIEWS THE FESTIVAL.

WOWFEST (ba) 4:00 SOQ

TAG La Jolla Playhouse’s WOW or Without Walls Festival runs Thursday through Sunday at the UC San Diego Campus.

TZWOWFEST

Coming up on KPBS, La Jolla Playhouse’s Without Walls or WoW festival is back.

CLIP I call it the Sundance of immersive theater…It is a place where we can try something new… We are here to break some rules…

We’ll preview this four-day celebration of immersive, interactive and site specific art.

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Artists embrace La Jolla Playhouse’s Without Walls or WOW Festival, and for good reasons.

MONTAGE Wow is a unicorn… WOW is a very beautiful festival… I call it the Sundance of immersive theater… Wow is something else and it's something extraordinary… Wow has built a platform for some of the most unique and interesting artists in the world…So there aren’t really a lot of opportunities like this.

That’s Karen Castelletti of Enemies of Time.

KAREN CASTELLETTI: In the Without Walls Festival in particular, we see a really beautiful and somewhat unusual investment by a traditional arts venue in a more emerging field of immersive theater, experimental theater.

Enemies of Time is ambitiously bringing two shows to WoW this year. Molly Went Missing, an interactive ghost story, is already sold out. But you can still attend their other show, says LIE RAH LA VEN.

LYRA LEVIN Our other show is a self-paced walking adventure called Message in a Bauble, and so you start the adventure by finding a bauble machine that an emerging sentience has been caught in, and they need your help.

Michael Feldman is another Enemy aka member in the company.

MICHAEL FELDMAN You get to text back and forth with these characters and you end up in the middle of a debate between them… And so you get to make choices and those choices matter and affect the story and affect the way that things move forward, but it does move forward.

San Diego artist Casey Hall-Landers tackles the challenges of living with disability.

CASEY HALL-LANDERS My Body's Wake, is a tender exploration of disability through multimedia, live violin, dance, and body painting. It is a love letter to our disabled community and invites you in to witness our resilience, our dark humor, and our joy.

Hall-Landers became disabled while in the Tisch Dance Program.

CASEY HALL-LANDERS…I could no longer continue with the rigorous technique classes, but still wanted to perform and still wanted to dance, and dance was still my salvation for my body, to find comfort in ways that pedestrian movement was actually causing pain.

My Body’s Wake is an accessibility driven show.

CASEY HALL-LANDER…so access is integrated into the artistic practice and design elements as well as front of house and production…

Noa BARREN-KIN of DrumatiX is also from San Diego.

NOA BARANKIN We're bringing Rhythm Delivered to the WOW Festival, and it is all about creative exploration of rhythm and how it can be found and made through our bodies, found items, and different other instruments. Combining anything percussive with tap was a natural outlet for me, and then I just like, I like DIY, I like technology, I like engineering, invention, and so that also is included in my creation for Rhythm Delivered.

One of the international artists at WOW is Joe-set Ley-pine – half of the Kif Kif Sisters. She is from Canada but her show needs no translation.

JOSETTE LEPINE The show Jump Side Up is about two twin sisters, which we also— it's our real relationship… The game is to make a show out of nothing, out of household objects….

Her show is outdoors at Warren Mall, a public space where anything can happen.

JOSETTE LEPINE So we can have all sorts of stuff happening. Like one, one day we had a bird coming on the stage and taking a prop and going away with it.

It’s a show about joyful play and how joy can bring people together. Sandra por tal and drey ou will also be outdoors by the Stuart Collection’s bear.

SANDRA PORTAL-ANDREU terra firma essentially translates to land signatures. And it's a site-specific performance and also a community activation that centers on memory, land, and our relationship to home.

The community activation involves a time capsule that audiences can contribute to. And to bring the festival to a fitting conclusion, there is The Tea Party at the End of the World created by Jessica CREE-un.

JESSICA CREANE It’s an interactive tea party where a small audience comes together and we drink loose leaf teas, we talk about tea, we also talk about death and the end of the world and what the scale of the end of the world means to us from polar to personal.

I hope that whets your appetite to venture outside the traditional bounds of theater for your chance to be WOWED.

Beth Accomando,. KPBS News.

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That’s it for the podcast today. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. I’m Lawrence K. Jackson. Thanks for listening and subscribing; by doing so you are supporting public media and I really want to thank you for that. Have a great day!