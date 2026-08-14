San Diego Book Festival 2026 Schedule Announced

The San Diego Book Festival has released its 2026 schedule and it has something for book enthusiasts of all ages and interests. The schedule features panel discussions with award-winning authors, activities, live entertainment, exhibitors including independent booksellers, local authors, food trucks and more.

The Book Festival will take place August 22 on the University of San Diego campus from 10am - 4pm with anticipated attendance of 8,000. The event is open to the public and general admission is free.

Writers’ Inspiration

Thirty-eight author panels will run throughout the day covering a diverse array of topics. Two new topics this year include:

"Adapting Novels for the Screen"

11:30AM - 12:15PM

Love drama and literature? Explore what makes literary works well suited for small and large screens. Panelists with expertise in filmmaking, screen writing, and classic literature will share insights into what goes into adapting great novels for the screen. Speakers:

Olivia Rutigliano, Literary Hub and CrimeReads

Brian Hu, SDSU Educator; Executive Director, San Diego Asian Film Festival

Lisa Bruce, Film Producer

Carlos de los Rios, screenwriter; filmmaker; author, and story consultant

Moderator: Adhara Mereles, President, San Diego Writers, Ink

"The Neurodivergent Reader"

1:30PM - 2:15PM

Explore how dyslexia, autism, ADHD, and other forms of neurodivergence shape the reading experience, including common strengths, challenges, and practical strategies. This session will highlight the importance of neurodiversity representation in literature, both in the authors we celebrate and the characters we see reflected on the page. Speakers:

Kelli Sandman-Hurley, Ed.D, Dyslexia Training Institute

Sally Pla, author and founder of “A Novel Mind”

Vide Sale-Reed, MFA, fiction writer and Fellow in the English and Comparative Literature Department, San Diego State University

Alfonso Julián Camacho, author, “Alfie and Lisa's First Day of School: A Friendship Through Every Word: Two Kids, One Unbreakable Bond”

Moderator: Matt Bowler, KPBS Video Journalist

Kids and Families

Along with a dedicated Storytime Square, there will be author readings, performances, and photo opportunities with PBS Kids characters. Highlights include:

"Enter the Doodleverse with Max Brallier"

11:30AM - 12:15PM

Max Brallier will talk about his new book "Last Comics on Earth: Across the Doodleverse." Max is a #1 New York Times, USA Today, and Wall Street Journal bestselling author. His books and series include “The Last Kids on Earth,” “Eerie Elementary,” and “Galactic Hot Dogs.” He is a writer and producer for Netflix's Emmy Award-winning adaptation of “The Last Kids on Earth.”

Photo opportunities with PBS Kids characters Arthur, Clifford the Big Red Dog and Daniel Tiger

World of Dr. Seuss immersion experience repurposed from this year’s San Diego County Fair

Youth reading stage with 10 book readings with authors from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Special reading of the 2026 One Book, One San Diego kids selection which will be announced that morning

18 resource booths with hands-on activities

Live Music

Experience San Diego's vibrant music scene through three live outdoor performances from local artists brought to you by KPBS’ Sun Drenched Sounds live music series.

Some author sessions have a nominal fee to reserve a seat where space is limited. The full Book Festival schedule is available at kpbs.org/sdbookfestival .

About KPBS San Diego Book Festival:

The San Diego Book Festival is a free, public event for book lovers of all ages. It is produced by KPBS and presented by the University of San Diego. This annual event features panel discussions with award-winning authors, activities, live entertainment, exhibitors including local authors and independent booksellers, a youth reading stage and exploration area and more. For more information visit kpbs.org/sdbookfestival .

Support for the 2026 festival is provided by presenting sponsor the University of San Diego and premier stage sponsors NewBridge School and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan. Additional sponsors are San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance Press, San Diego County Library, Lloyd Pest Control, Author Solutions/AuthorHouse Kids, Reading Legacies, First 5 San Diego, Printers Row Publishing Group, Goodwill San Diego County, Singleton Schreiber, US Bank, Educational Enrichment Systems and Phillis Schwartz.

Media Contact:

Heather Milne Barger

hmilne@kpbs.org

