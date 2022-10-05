Give Now
PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE: Maestros Del Pan

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 5, 2022 at 2:26 PM PDT
Irving Quiroz, brings Pati into his workshop in Monterrey to teach her how to make traditional campechanas and rich conos de crema.
Irving Quiroz, brings Pati into his workshop in Monterrey to teach her how to make traditional campechanas and rich conos de crema.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand

On this episode, the man who literally wrote the book on Mexican bread, Irving Quiroz, brings Pati into his workshop in Monterrey to teach her how to make traditional campechanas and rich conos de crema. Then we meet one of Irving’s students, Chuy Elizondo, who is using bread as a vehicle to make his brunch place one of the hottest in town.

Finally, we get an up-close look at a key ingredient in Chuy’s famous chilaquiles verdes: chicharrón. Here in Monterrey, we meet the family who owns the butchery known to have the best chicharrón in town.
In the kitchen recipe:
Empanadas de Naranja con Piña / Candied Orange and Pineapple Empanadas
Chuy Elizondo
Pati visits Chuy Elizondo, who is using bread as a vehicle to make his brunch place one of the hottest in town.
Chuy Elizondo is using bread as a vehicle to make his brunch place one of the hottest in town.
Chuy Elizondo is using bread as a vehicle to make his brunch place one of the hottest in town.
Irving Quiroz, brings Pati into his workshop in Monterrey to teach her how to make traditional campechanas and rich conos de crema.
Irving Quiroz, brings Pati into his workshop in Monterrey to teach her how to make traditional campechanas and rich conos de crema.
Irving Quiroz, brings Pati into his workshop in Monterrey to teach her how to make traditional campechanas and rich conos de crema.
Irving Quiroz, brings Pati into his workshop in Monterrey to teach her how to make traditional campechanas and rich conos de crema.
Pati meets the family who owns the butchery known to have the best chicharrón in town.
Pati meets the family who owns the butchery known to have the best chicharrón in town.
Pati meets the family who owns the butchery known to have the best chicharrón in town.
About Season 11:

PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE is a food-driven television series starring James Beard Award winning chef, author and mom to three boys, Pati Jinich. In Season 11, Pati explores Nuevo Leon, a sprawling northeastern border state draped in dazzling mountains and miles of desert. What Nuevo Leon lacks in ingredients, it makes up for with resourceful, creative people who are finding innovative and delicious ways to transform traditional flavors into familiar yet exciting new experiences.

Pati Jinich on Facebook + Instagram + @PatiJinich on Twitter

PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE Season 11 - Nuevo León - Official Trailer

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
