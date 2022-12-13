Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule

Revolution of the Heart: The Dorothy Day Story

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published December 13, 2022 at 3:21 PM PST
Dorothy Day picketing at a civil defense drill in New York City, on April 17, 1959.
Vivian Cherry
/
APT
Dorothy Day picketing at a civil defense drill in New York City, on April 17, 1959.

Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. on KPBS 2

“Revolution of the Heart: The Dorothy Day Story” traces Dorothy Day’s journey from a young communist journalist, to a Catholic convert, to the co-founder of The Catholic Worker newspaper and the first “houses of hospitality,” which sheltered New York City’s homeless during the Great Depression.

This film traces Dorothy Day’s journey from a young communist journalist, to a Catholic convert, to the co-founder of The Catholic Worker newspaper and the first “houses of hospitality,” which sheltered New York City’s homeless during the Great Depression.
Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

The documentary uses extensive archival footage from Day’s own collection, and features interviews with actor Martin Sheen, public theologian Cornel West, Senator Tim Kaine, biographer Robert Ellsberg, and Day’s granddaughters.

Revolution of the Heart: The Dorothy Day Story

Available for rent or purchase on Vimeo

Credits:

Presented by Maryland Public Television. Distributed by American Public Television.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Election 2022: Live results
Explore all national, state and local returns now.
See results →
More News