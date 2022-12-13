Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. on KPBS 2

“Revolution of the Heart: The Dorothy Day Story” traces Dorothy Day’s journey from a young communist journalist, to a Catholic convert, to the co-founder of The Catholic Worker newspaper and the first “houses of hospitality,” which sheltered New York City’s homeless during the Great Depression.

The documentary uses extensive archival footage from Day’s own collection, and features interviews with actor Martin Sheen, public theologian Cornel West, Senator Tim Kaine, biographer Robert Ellsberg, and Day’s granddaughters.

Available for rent or purchase on Vimeo

Credits:

Presented by Maryland Public Television. Distributed by American Public Television.