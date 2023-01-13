GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Meet The Man Trying to Prevent Nuclear War

Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS Video app

This episode features Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi, the top nuclear watchdog on the most imminent nuclear threats. He discusses his recent trip to an embattled Ukrainian nuclear power plant, the path forward for Iran after a scuttled deal, and how to keep North Korea in check.

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant at Risk of Disaster, Says Top Nuclear Watchdog | GZERO World

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER is a public affairs series built for our disorienting time, when the world order that has united much of the globe since the end of World War II is fraying. Host and renowned political scientist Ian Bremmer sits down each week with world leaders, noted experts, and newsmakers from all sides of the political spectrum for a compelling discussion of recent events in global politics.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Season 5 Highlights

Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes are available on demand

With the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television