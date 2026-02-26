San Diego weekend arts top picks: Faith Ringgold, Live Arts Fest and coffeehouse music

Dance

Live Arts Fest

San Diego Dance Theater's annual Live Arts Fest features a group of choreographers and collaborators performing original pieces. Trenton Birch (aka Otari Cloud) will perform live music for the show. Performers and choreographers include Nick McGhee, Odessa Uno, Jacqueleen Schweighardt, Miguel Galvan, Micah Parra and Aisha Reddick. The performance is themed around trust and connection.

7:30 p.m. Feb. 28 | Light Box Theater, 2590 Truxton Rd. Ste. 205, Liberty Station | $26.50-$31.60 | MORE INFO

Visual arts

Kathy Willens / AP Artist Faith Ringgold sits in front of her quilt "Tar Beach" in 1993. The quilt also inspired a children's book of the same name.

‘Faith Ringgold: Full Circle – The Teachings and Her Legacy'

UC San Diego's Mandeville Art Gallery will present a retrospective of the career, teachings and life of pioneering Black craft and textile artist Faith Ringgold. Ringgold was a professor at UCSD from 1984 to 2002. Known for her narrative quilts and sculptures, Ringgold's work spans painting, textiles and assemblage. An opening reception will be held this weekend.

6-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28. Through May 1 | Mandeville Art Gallery, 9390 Mandeville Ln., UC San Diego | Free | MORE INFO

'Politics of Portrayal: Three Generations of Chicana Portraiture' artist panel

Expanded from a recent exhibition at Avenue 50 Studio in Los Angeles, artists from L.A. and San Diego come together in a showcase of Chicana portraiture, studying how portraiture blends magical realism, identity, political activism and more. San Diego artists include Katie Ruiz, Marianela de la Hoz and Ale Ruiz Tostado. An event this Saturday features the artists in discussion. It's not often the Mesa College Art Gallery has weekend hours, so this is a great chance to check out the exhibit.

Panel: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28 | Mesa College Art Gallery, 7250 Mesa College Dr. Room FA-103 | Free | MORE INFO

Books

Writers Symposium by the Sea

The 31st annual Writers Symposium by the Sea is underway at Point Loma Nazarene University. Remaining programming includes evening author events with Jamaica Kincaid on Thursday and George Saunders on Friday . If you can't make the event, check out our recent interviews with Kincaid , author of "A Small Place," "The Autobiography of My Mother" and more; and Saunders , author of "Lincoln in the Bardo," "Tenth of December" and, most recently, "Vigil."

Through Feb. 27 | Crill Performance Hall, 3900 Lomaland Dr., PLNU | $21.99 | MORE INFO

Music

Nathaniel Stewart, Aly Rowell and Ghosts You Know

San Diego indie musicians Nathaniel Stewart and Aly Rowell perform with duo Ghosts You Know at Coffee & Tea Collective's "Collective Sounds" series.

These casual, intimate performances are all ages and offer a chance to sample some C&T drinks after hours.

6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 26 | Coffee & Tea Collective, 2911 El Cajon Blvd., North Park | $5-$15 suggested donation | MORE INFO

Mao Fujita

Tokyo-born pianist Mao Fujita will perform a concert of six piano works, including the gorgeous "Isoldes Liebestod" from "Tristan and Isolde" by Wagner and arranged by Liszt, and works by Brahms, Beethoven, Mendelssohn and Berg.

7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 27 | Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla | $95-$130 | MORE INFO

La Jolla Music Society Pianist Mao Fujita is shown in an undated photo.

SACRA/PROFANA: 'The Infinite and the Divine'

Local choral ensemble SACRA/PROFANA will be conducted by Aaron Burgett in this program of vocal works that explore the cosmos and the sacred realms.

7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28 | San Dieguito United Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas | $15-$40 | MORE INFO

Theater

San Diego Junior Theatre: 'Where the Mountain Meets the Moon'

Adapted from Grace Lin's children's book of the same name, this folklore-inspired musical by Min Kahng follows the daring quest of Minli, a brave girl trying to save her family with the help of magical creatures. The playwright will join the production for a discussion after this Saturday's matinee.

Feb. 27 - March 15 | Casa del Prado Theatre, 1650 El Prado, #208, Balboa Park | $22.50-$24.50 | MORE INFO

'The Recipe'

Tony-nominated playwright Claudia Shear's adaptation of the book "Dearie" has its world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse. It follows the early life of celebrated chef Julia Child as she begins to figure out her true calling. I just had a chance to see this play, and it's delightful.

Rich Soublet II / LJPH Norbert Leo Butz (Paul Child) and Christina Kirk (Julia Child) are shown in La Jolla Playhouse's production of "The Recipe" in an undated photo.

Christina Kirk as Julia Child is brilliant: funny, sweet, a little brazen and purely honest. One of the things that both defined and propelled Child to greatness is her ability to own her shortcomings and not let them hold her back — whether it's a general directionlessness or her disastrous early failures in the kitchen. The vibrant and versatile ensemble cast shines in Kirk's glow, and the excellent (and choreographed) props game and set design are also worth mentioning.

The run was recently extended through March 29.

Feb. 10-March 29 | La Jolla Playhouse, 2910 La Jolla Village Dr., UC San Diego | $61-$114 | MORE INFO

Film

Oceanside International Film Festival closing weekend

Oceanside International Film Festival (OIFF) wraps up its 15th year, this time at the Star Theatre while its usual home is under construction. The closing weekend includes an event with director Catherine Hardwicke ("Twilight" and "Lords of Dogtown"), a sci-fi shorts program and more.

Through Feb. 28 | Star Theatre, 402 N. Coast Hwy., Oceanside | $18-$30 | MORE INFO

Festivals and more

On the Steps at SDMA: Centennial Edition

Celebrate the museum's 100th birthday with free outdoor performances in the evening — and free admission to the museum all day. Peach Cooler (featured in our episode of The Finest about pop punk and Blink-182 ), Gregory Page, Ladie Dottie and the Diamonds, MC Maru and Flashpoint Skate will offer entertainment in the evening, beginning at 4:45 p.m.

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (performances from 4:45-7 p.m.) Saturday, Feb. 28 | San Diego Museum of Art, 1450 El Prado, Balboa Park | Free | MORE INFO

Carlsbad Flower Fields opening

The Flower Fields at Carlsbad's 2026 season kicks off this weekend, running March 1 through May 10. Check out the 55 acres of ranunculus fields up close, or surround yourself with butterflies and other activities.