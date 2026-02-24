Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Europe Moves On

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 24, 2026 at 12:44 PM PST
Host Ian Bremmer
Richard Jopson Photography. Courtesy of American Public Television
Host Ian Bremmer

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, Feb. 28, 2026 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

On this episode, the guest is Ivo Daalder, Former U.S. Ambassador to NATO. At the Munich Security Conference, European leaders seemed less anxious about America's retreat and more resolved to move forward alone. Is this the breakup that so many have feared, or just the moment Europe stands up on its own 745 million feet?

At the 62nd Munich Security Conference, European leaders seemed less anxious about America’s retreat and more resolved to move forward alone. Is this the breakup that so many have feared, or just the moment Europe stands up on its own 745 million feet?

Watch On Your Schedule: GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER "Europe Moves On" is available to stream with KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Europe can no longer rely on the US and must step up to defend its own future, Ian Bremmer reports from the Munich Security Conference.

About The Series: Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

Follow GZERO on YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, Threads, and TikTok

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Distributed nationally by American Public Television.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News