GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Europe Moves On

On this episode, the guest is Ivo Daalder, Former U.S. Ambassador to NATO. At the Munich Security Conference, European leaders seemed less anxious about America's retreat and more resolved to move forward alone. Is this the breakup that so many have feared, or just the moment Europe stands up on its own 745 million feet?

Europe can no longer rely on the US and must step up to defend its own future, Ian Bremmer reports from the Munich Security Conference.

About The Series: Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

