Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

The world has changed a lot in the two decades since Saddam Hussein's statue was toppled in Baghdad, and so has America's standing in it. What lessons can we learn from the US invasion of Iraq to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past? On this episode, Ian Bremmer is joined by Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL); Richard Engel, Chief Foreign Correspondent, NBC News.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Iraq 20 Years Later

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER is a public affairs series built for our disorienting time, when the world order that has united much of the globe since the end of World War II is fraying. Host and renowned political scientist Ian Bremmer sits down each week with world leaders, noted experts, and newsmakers from all sides of the political spectrum for a compelling discussion of recent events in global politics.

