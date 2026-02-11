Give Now
EVerlasting: Life and Legacy of Medgar Evers

By Jennifer Robinson
Published February 11, 2026
"Everlasting: Life and Legacy of Medgar Evers"
APT
/
Mississippi Public Broadcasting
"Everlasting: Life and Legacy of Medgar Evers"

"Everlasting: Life and Legacy of Medgar Evers" honors the life, work and impact of one of Mississippi's most courageous voices, who was assassinated outside his home in 1963. Originally from Decatur, Mississippi, Medgar Evers played a pivotal role in the civil rights movement as the state’s first field secretary for the NAACP. He organized voter registration drives, investigated acts of racial violence, and advocated for the desegregation of public institutions.

Everlasting: Life and Legacy of Medgar Evers

The film traces both Evers’ personal and professional journey, offering insight into his leadership, the dangers he faced, and the lasting impact of his work – and his death – on his family and the nation.

Production crew gathered with Myrlie Evers-Williams (seated center), a leading civil rights activist and wife of Medgar Evers.
APT
/
Mississippi Public Broadcasting
Production crew gathered with Myrlie Evers-Williams (seated center), a leading civil rights activist and wife of Medgar Evers.

Presented by Mississippi Public Broadcasting / Distributed by American Public Television

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar.
