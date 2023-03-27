THEATRE CORNER: Julianna Crespo and Stevie O’Brian Agnew (New Season 3 Premiere)

New Season Premiere Thursday, April 6 at 8:30 p.m. with encores Saturday, April 8 at 4:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, April 10 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS App

THEATRE CORNER was filmed at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido in front of a live audience featuring theater students from San Diego county. Join host michael taylor for Season 3 as he interviews some of today’s most influential people of color in theatre.

On this episode, michael discusses the importance of representation behind-the-scenes with two leaders in today’s theatre. Julianna Crespo is the Director of Performing Arts at the California Center for the Arts in Escondido, California. She tells michael about how a new program at the Center is training minority students in key jobs throughout the theatre.

NWB Imaging / NWB Imaging Host michael taylor and Julianna Crespo, Director of Performing Arts at the California Center for the Arts in Escondido, Calif.

Stevie O’Brian Agnew is the Lighting Director for The Old Globe in San Diego. As one of the few Black lighting director’s in the industry, Stevie discusses his career in the industry, lighting people of color on stage, and how he uses his position to help train and elevate young professionals within the theatre.

About the Series:

THEATRE CORNER is an interview series dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion in the theater scene, both on the stage, behind the curtain, and in the seats. Host and producer michael taylor sits down with top professionals in the entertainment industry to discuss their careers, training, advice for young actors, and ways to make theater matter to more people. Guests on Season 3 may include Miki Vale & Yolanda Franklin, Jacole Kitchen & DeAndre Simmons, Tisha Campbell & Dedrick Weathersby, Chester Gregory & Sharrell Lockett and more.

Watch Season 1 and Season 2 of THEATRE CORNER on demand now!

