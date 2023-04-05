Give Now
New loan program expected to put homeownership within reach for more Californians

By John Carroll / General Assignment Reporter & Anchor
Contributors: Carlos Castillo / Video Journalist
Published April 5, 2023 at 4:57 PM PDT
The California Dream For All Shared Appreciation Loan program helps with down payments and closing costs.

Every state has some sort of home-buying assistance program. In California, it’s administered by the California Housing Finance Agency (Cal HFA).

"Cal HFA is essentially the state’s affordable-housing lender," said Ellen Martin, president of the Cal HFA.

Cal HFA has been providing down payment assistance for low- and moderate-income first-time home buyers for years. But now, a new program is set to supercharge their ability to help. It’s called the California Dream For All Shared Appreciation Loan program.

“It’s available to low- and moderate-income. So the upper income limit is $211,000," Martin said.

The loans pay for a down payment and closing costs.

For example, a two-bedroom house in western Chula Vista is on the market for $749,000 — a price that seems out of reach for many.

HOME.jpg
Carlos Castillo
The home for sale on McIntosh Street in Chula Vista is shown on April 5, 2023.

But with the new loan program, that home has become more affordable for more people.

"I thought the program was genius," said Scott Evans, executive vice president of Cross Country Mortgage, describing what he thought when he first heard about the new loan program.

A for sale sign in from of a home in Chula Vista on April 16, 2020.
Race & Social Justice
RELATED: Affordability a particular worry for Black and Latino homebuyers in San Diego County
City News Service

“The state of California can give up to 20% for a down payment and closing costs. It’s a 0% interest rate. The payments are deferred for the entire life of the loan," explained Evans.

Evans said the new loan program has a shared equity program.

“When you sell the property or refinance the loan, they take up to 20% of the appreciation. The homeowner gets to keep 80%," he said.

FOR SALE.jpg
Carlos Castillo
A "for sale" sign is shown in front of the home on McIntosh Street in Chula Vista on April 5, 2023.

Evans said another thing to consider are the tax breaks that become available when someone becomes a homeowner. He said they can be significant enough to help offset the cost of mortgage payments.

The money the state makes when a home sells or is refinanced goes right back into the program - helping more Californian’s dreams of home ownership come true.

Ellen Martin urged people who are interested to move quickly to apply. The state only has $300 million in the program and with thousands of Californians expected to apply, that money is expected to go fast.

For more information, visit calhfa.ca.gov.

John Carroll
I'm a general assignment reporter and Saturday morning radio anchor for KPBS. I love coming up with story ideas that aren't being covered elsewhere, but I'm also ready to cover the breaking news of the day. In addition, I bring you the local news headlines on Saturday mornings during NPR's Weekend Edition.
