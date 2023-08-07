Premieres Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

"Broadway’s Brightest Lights" shines the spotlight on some of today’s best and brightest talents. Curated and conducted by Luke Frazier, the concert features Tony Award-winning Broadway star Megan Hilty alongside Michael Maliakel, Nikki Renée Daniels, and Tommy Sutter with The American Pops Orchestra.

Broadways Brightest Lights PREVIEW

Highlighting some of the greatest show tunes, from Golden Age classics to modern musicals, each song features brand-new arrangements and timeless renditions to be enjoyed by Broadway fans of all ages.

Courtesy of McKenzie Lakey/Nouveau Productions, LLC Nikki Renée Daniels performing at the Walt Disney Theater in Orlando, Florida.

Performances in "Broadway’s Brightest Lights" include “Popular” (Megan Hilty), “The Trolley Song” (Tommy Sutter), “Being Alive” (Michael Maliakel), “I Dreamed A Dream” (Nikki Renée Daniels), “Suddenly Seymour” (Michael Maliakel and Megan Hilty) and many more.

Courtesy of McKenzie Lakey/Nouveau Productions, LLC Tommy Sutter taking a bow on stage at the Walt Disney Theater.

About the American Pops Orchestra

APO was founded in 2015 with a mission to breathe new life into orchestral pops programming and inspire diverse audiences to discover the wealth of the material in the Great American Songbook in dynamic new ways. Seeing an opportunity to challenge the status-quo of the repertoire performed by orchestras, founder and music director, Luke Frazier, created The American Pops with the intent of breaking the mold of the traditional pops orchestra. This new distinctly “American” orchestra brings together versatile musicians and reimagined programming focused around the Great American Songbook, presenting it with an approachable, fresh spin to engage diverse audiences.

Courtesy of McKenzie Lakey/Nouveau Productions, LLC Megan Hilty and Michael Maliakel performing a duet.

Through non-traditional orchestral settings, APO aims to deliver popular American classics to those who already know and love them, while also introducing these timeless pieces to younger generations in approachable settings. Other APO appearances made on PBS include "United In Song," "Wicked in Concert," "Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas," "ONE VOICE: The Songs We Share," "We Are Family" and more. To learn more, visit www.TheAmericanPops.org.

Courtesy of McKenzie Lakey/Nouveau Productions, LLC Megan Hilty with Luke Frazier and The American Pops Orchestra.

Watch On Your Schedule:

An extended version of "Broadway’s Brightest Lights" with additional performances will be available for streaming for on KPBS Passport.