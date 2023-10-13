CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Skillet Dinners

Stream now with the PBS App

Sometimes all you need to make a delicious weeknight meal is a skillet! On this episode, Milk Street Cook Josh Mamaclay whips up beer-marinated Skillet-Roasted Peruvian Style Chicken.

Connie Miller Skillet-Roasted Peruvian Style Chicken

Then, Milk Street Cook Sam Fore makes Italian Summer Vegetable Stew, a perfect accompaniment to grilled meat or fish.

Connie Miller / APT Italian Summer Vegetable Stew

Finally, Milk Street Cook Lynn Clark assembles Eggs Fried in Parmesan Breadcrumbs with Wilted Spinach.

Skillet Dinners | Milk Street TV Season 7, Episode 4

Watch On Your Schedule:

Episodes are available to stream with the PBS App and YouTube.

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL’S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world for techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing adventurous dishes with less time and effort. Season seven features episodes shot in more than a dozen countries, including South Korea, Mexico, Turkey, Brazil, France, Thailand and Colombia − and at the Milk Street headquarters at 177 Milk Street in downtown Boston. Join Christopher and the rest of the team on their culinary quest to transform the way America cooks − and eats.