Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

On this episode, Pati returns to Mérida to meet sisters, Delia and Maria Elide, who love to cook and laugh and are famous for recados - pastes of spices and aromatic herbs that season Yucatecan foods.

In Uxmal, she learns about ingredients only found in Yucatán that make recados unique, touring citrus, habanero, and chaya fields at an hacienda. Then traditional cook Rosa makes a Relleno Negro using a recado negro.

Recipes in Pati’s Kitchen:

● Black Bean Tamales

● Pibil Pork

● Orange and Hibiscus Flower Water

PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE: Recados

In PATI’S MEXICAN TABLE, chef, author and award-winning host Pati Jinich embarks upon an exciting and entertaining journey, where each dish serves as a point of departure into Mexico’s rich history and culture. Throughout the series, Pati shares her delicious recipes, personal experiences, family life, and ongoing conversations with cooks in both Mexico and the U.S. In season 12, Pati invites viewers to take a deep dive into Yucatan. While here, she explores pink salt harvesting in Las Coloradas, the colonial food and drink of the Haciendas, the legends behind cenotes or deep water holes, the history behind ancient ruins, and the foods that have been passed down by the Maya. Back at home, Pati shows viewers how to bring all these ingredients and flavors into their own kitchens.

