SDPD increases patrols at places of worship following Michigan synagogue attack

The San Diego Police Department will provide an intensified presence around places of worship throughout the city in the immediate aftermath of Thursday's deadly shooting at a Midwest synagogue, the city agency advised.

"The San Diego Police Department is aware of the reported attack at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan," SDPD officials stated in an online post. "In response, we will be increasing patrols around places of worship throughout the city. Our goal is to ensure all members of our religious communities here in San Diego are safe to gather and practice their faith."

On Thursday afternoon, a man rammed a truck through the front doors of the synagogue northwest of downtown Detroit and then exchanged gunfire with a security guard, said Michael Bouchard, sheriff of Oakland County, Michigan.

The assailant was killed in the shootout, and the guard suffered non-life-threatening injuries from being struck by the attacker's vehicle, the sheriff told news crews.

No members of the temple, which includes a child care center, were hurt during the ordeal, officials said.