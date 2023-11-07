The Metal Detector
Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Sunday, Nov. 12 at 11:30 a.m. on KPBS TV
Georg is an Austrian retiree whose mother witnessed the crash of an Allied B-17 near their home during World War II. When he takes up metal detecting to find the wreckage, a growing fascination leads him on a heartfelt mission that will bring a group of international strangers together for surprising emotional adventure in "The Metal Detector."
Filmmaker Quote:
“For me, the engine of this story is Georg’s curiosity and compassion,” said director Brendan Patrick Hughes. “Georg’s quiet yet fierce need to share the findings of his metal detector with the humans they would matter to most stands as a testament to the power of bringing strangers together who have something vulnerable in common.”
Credits:
Producer / Director: Brendan Hughes. Editor: Katharina Stroh. Executive Producer: Amelia Hirsch. Cinematographer: Emily Topper. Operation Pizzicato. 2022