PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE: Yucatan Meats

Temozoón is the birthplace of Yucatán’s signature smoked meat Carne Ahumada and everyone in town claims to have a relative who invented it. On this episode, Pati strolls around town to try different versions of Carne Ahumada. She also returns to Hacienda Tamchén for another traditional dish prepared by chef Julio Dominguez called Huidzi Bii Wai, which means “united tortilla.”

PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE: Yucatán Meats

Recipes in Pati’s Kitchen:

Pickled Onion with Fire Roasted Chiles and Garlic

Pork Belly Taco

Chorizo Black Rice

Jicama and Greens Salad with Honey Citrus Vinaigrette

Darren Durlach Tacos

About The Series:

In PATI’S MEXICAN TABLE, chef, author and award-winning host Pati Jinich embarks upon an exciting and entertaining journey, where each dish serves as a point of departure into Mexico’s rich history and culture. Throughout the series, Pati shares her delicious recipes, personal experiences, family life, and ongoing conversations with cooks in both Mexico and the U.S. In season 12, Pati invites viewers to take a deep dive into Yucatan. While here, she explores pink salt harvesting in Las Coloradas, the colonial food and drink of the Haciendas, the legends behind cenotes or deep water holes, the history behind ancient ruins, and the foods that have been passed down by the Maya. Back at home, Pati shows viewers how to bring all these ingredients and flavors into their own kitchens. Pati Jinich is on Facebook / Instagram