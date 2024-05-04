COOK'S COUNTRY: A Love Letter to the South

Saturday, May 4, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

On "A Love Letter to the South," Ashley Moore makes host Julia Collin Davisonweeknight-ready Pan-Fried Pork Chops with Milk Gravy.

2017 Keller + Keller / APT Pan-Fried Pork Chops with Milk Gravy and potatoes

Equipment expert Adam Ried shares his top picks for disposable utensils, and tasting expert Jack Bishop takes a deep dive into jarred peppers.

Toni Tipton-Martin shares the origins of pimento cheese, and Morgan Bolling makes host Bridget Lancaster creamy Pimento Mac and Cheese.

Catrine Kelty / catrine Kelty Creamy Pimento Mac and Cheese

In COOK’S COUNTRY Season 16, co-hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, along with test cooks Bryan Roof, Christie Morrison, Ashley Moore, Lawman Johnson and Morgan Bolling, cook regional specialties from across the U.S. Season sixteen includes short documentary segments on the history of American food, presented by COOK'S COUNTRY Editor-in-Chief Toni Tipton-Martin. The team also shares brief recipes that highlight their favorite quick and easy DIY dishes.

