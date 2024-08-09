CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Quick Noodles

Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + YouTube

On this episode, we make three noodle dishes that might become your new favorite weeknight dinner. Milk Street Cook Lynn Clark starts us off with Singapore Curry Noodles. Then, Milk Street Cook Sam Fore makes Korean Spicy Chilled Noodles with bold contrasting flavors and textures. To finish, Milk Street Cook Rayna Jhaveri prepares light and aromatic Sesame Noodles with Chicken and Scallions.

Connie Miller / APT Singapore Curry Noodles

Connie Miller / APT Sesame Noodles with Chicken and Scallions.

Quick Noodles | Milk Street TV Season 7, Episode 13

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL’S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world for techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing adventurous dishes with less time and effort. Season seven features episodes shot in more than a dozen countries, including South Korea, Mexico, Turkey, Brazil, France, Thailand and Colombia − and at the Milk Street headquarters at 177 Milk Street in downtown Boston. Join Christopher and the rest of the team on their culinary quest to transform the way America cooks − and eats.