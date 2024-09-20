Fridays, Sept. 20 - Oct. 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 / (Not available on the PBS app)

THE VICTIM is a thrilling four-part drama told through the eyes of the plaintiff and the accused. Set within Scotland's unique legal system, the drama asks: in any gruesome crime, who really is the victim? Kelly MacDonald (BOARDWALK EMPIRE, "Trainspotting," "No Country For Old Men") plays Anna Dean, whose son was murdered 15 years ago. She is accused of leaking his killer's new identity online and conspiring to have him murdered. The stellar cast includes John Hannah ("Four Weddings and a Funeral," Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D) and James Harkness ("Darkest Hour," THE ENGLISH GAME).

Your web browser is not supported THE VICTIM Preview

Hard-working family man Craig Myers (James Harkness) is viciously attacked after being identified online as a notorious child murderer. Is he a victim of mistaken identity? Has the anger of a grieving mother turned her into a criminal?

American Public Television / APT Hard working family man Craig Myers (James Harkness) must try and prove his innocence, or is he really the man who killed Anna Dean's son 15 years ago.

THE VICTIM follows the trial in Edinburgh's High Court, as well as the events leading up to the legal proceedings and the criminal investigation led by D.I. Steven Grover (John Hannah), who has his own motivations to crack the case. New potential suspects will be revealed and long-buried secrets unearthed as the story builds to a final, devastating climax.

Mark Mainz/ American Public Television / APT D.I. Steven Grover (John Hannah) in THE VICTIM

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: Friday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 - A grieving mother confronts the man accused online of being her son's killer.

Mark Mainz / American Public Television / APT Kelly MacDonald plays Anna Dean, whose son was murdered 15 years ago. She is accused of leaking his killer's new identity online and conspiring to have him murdered.

Episode 2: Friday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Craig takes the stand as Anna tries to prove that he is Eddie J Turner.

Mark Mainz/ American Public Television / American Public Television Hard working family man Craig Myers (James Harkness) must try and prove his innocence, or is he really the man who killed Anna Dean's son 15 years ago.

Episode 3: Friday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Anna takes the stand as more clues about the identity of her son's killer come to light.

American Public Television / APT Kelly MacDonald plays Anna Dean, whose son was murdered 15 years ago. She is accused of leaking his killer's new identity online and conspiring to have him murdered.

Episode 4: Friday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 - The jury reaches a verdict, and Anna and Craig have to face each other — and the truth.

This series can be purchased on BritBox, Amazon Video and Apple TV

Credits: The series is created, written and executive produced by is Rob Williams (THE MAN IN THE HIGH CASTLE, KILLING EVE, DCI BANKS). Distributed by American Public Television.