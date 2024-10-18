Give Now
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Vintage Madison 2024 - Hour 2

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 18, 2024 at 12:30 PM PDT
Claire Givens (right) appraises an 1808 Johann Gottlob Herberlein violin, in Madison, Wis. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Madison 2024, Hour 2” premieres Monday, October 28 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Claire Givens (right) appraises an 1808 Johann Gottlob Herberlein violin, in Madison, Wis. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Madison 2024, Hour 2” premieres Monday, October 28 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Premieres Monday, Oct. 28, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encores Wednesday, October 30 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2, Friday, Nov. 1 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV and Sunday, Nov. 3 at 4 p.m. on KPBS 2

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 19-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the highest-rated ongoing primetime PBS series.

Bruce Shackelford (right) appraises a Plains Indian doll, ca, 1880, in Madison, Wis. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Madison 2024, Hour 2” premieres Monday, October 28 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Bruce Shackelford (right) appraises a Plains Indian doll, ca, 1880, in Madison, Wis. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Madison 2024, Hour 2” premieres Monday, October 28 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

ROADSHOW revisits one-of-a-kind Wisconsin wonders including a Frank Sinatra signed letter, an Apollo 11 astronaut-inscribed book and letter, and 1930 - 1938 Wood & Curry oil paintings with a sketch. Guess the top $77,000 to $123,000 find!

