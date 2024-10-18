ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Vintage Madison 2024 - Hour 2
Premieres Monday, Oct. 28, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV
Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 19-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the highest-rated ongoing primetime PBS series.
ROADSHOW revisits one-of-a-kind Wisconsin wonders including a Frank Sinatra signed letter, an Apollo 11 astronaut-inscribed book and letter, and 1930 - 1938 Wood & Curry oil paintings with a sketch. Guess the top $77,000 to $123,000 find!
