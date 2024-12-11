HISTORIC PLACES WITH ELSA SEVILLA: CALIFORNIA'S HISTORY: Hotel Del Coronado Restoration Part 2

Premieres Monday, Dec. 16, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encores Friday, Dec. 20 at 10:30 p.m. on KPBS TV, Saturday, Dec. 21 at 4 p.m. on KPBS TV, Sunday, Dec. 22 at 4:30 p.m. on KBS TV and Monday, Dec. 23 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

In this episode explore the restoration of Hotel del Coronado’s iconic elements, from the grand veranda to Wager’s Row, and discover the museum and archives preserving its legacy.

Hotel del Coronado / Sevilla Productions, LLC The Del power plant (undated photo)

With exclusive access, Elsa Sevilla and her team uncover the untold stories and craftsmanship behind this historic transformation. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to experience the rebirth of a beloved landmark.

Hotel Del Coronado / Sevilla Productions, LLC Birds eye view of Hotel Del Coronado (undated photo)

ABOUT THE SERIES: Go behind the scenes of the remarkable multi-year, $550 million restoration of the iconic Hotel del Coronado, a National Historic Landmark once visited by the Prince of Wales, U.S. presidents, and Hollywood celebrities. This ambitious project, guided by preservation architects, historians, and artisans, meticulously revived The Del’s Victorian charm, including stained-glass windows, gingerbread features, and iconic architectural details.

Hotel Del Coronado / Sevilla Productions, LLC Hotel Del Coronado stained glass window restoration

Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes will be available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Watch Episode 1 now:

HISTORIC PLACES WITH ELSA SEVILLA: CALIFORNIA'S HISTORY: Hotel Del Coronado Restoration Part 1

Host Bio: Elsa Sevilla is the executive producer of HISTORIC PLACES WITH ELSA SEVILLA and the founder of Sevilla Productions, LLC, a company dedicated to documenting and preserving diverse histories. Her work as a filmmaker and historian shines a light on the rich narratives of the First People of the Kumeyaay Nation, who have lived in the region for millennia, as well as the first Mexican, Black, Jewish, Chinese, and Japanese people to arrive in San Diego in the 1700 and 1800s. Through in-depth research and interviews with historians, preservationists, and artisans, Elsa captures the efforts of those who work to preserve our shared heritage. She has produced 85 historical documentaries that explore these diverse stories, highlighting the importance of historical preservation and people’s contributions. In addition to her filmmaking career, Elsa brings over 20 years of award-winning, multi-Emmy-nominated journalism experience, along with expertise in media relations, communications strategy, and event management, ensuring her projects achieve broad impact.

Visit Hotel del Coronado on Facebook and Instagram