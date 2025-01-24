ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Springs Preserve - Hour 1
Premieres Monday, Jan. 27, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encore Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2
Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 28th broadcast season in 2024 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.
Las Vegas treasures hit the jackpot with ROADSHOW finds including a Louis C. Tiffany enamel vase, ca. 1905, a 1599 Thomas Buckminster almanac and Ernie Barnes’ Fourth and One oil painting. Watch to see the season-topping $650,000 find!
Watch On Your Schedule: This episode will be available to stream with the PBS app.
Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is on Facebook / Instagram / X
The series is produced by GBH for PBS under license from the BBC. The executive producer is Marsha Bemko.