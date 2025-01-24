Give Now
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Springs Preserve - Hour 1

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 24, 2025 at 12:19 PM PST
James SUpp (left) appraises 1964 Rawhide sculptures, in Las Vegas, Nevada. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW "Springs Preserve, Hour 1" airs Monday, January 27 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
Meredith Nierman
James SUpp (left) appraises 1964 Rawhide sculptures, in Las Vegas, Nevada. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Springs Preserve, Hour 1” airs Monday, January 27 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Premieres Monday, Jan. 27, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encore Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 28th broadcast season in 2024 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Springs Preserve - Hour 1 preview

Las Vegas treasures hit the jackpot with ROADSHOW finds including a Louis C. Tiffany enamel vase, ca. 1905, a 1599 Thomas Buckminster almanac and Ernie Barnes’ Fourth and One oil painting. Watch to see the season-topping $650,000 find!

Leila Dunbar (left) appraises a Reach pneumonic head protector with box, ca. 1905, in Las Vegas, Nevada. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW "Springs Preserve, Hour 1" airs Monday, January 27 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
Meredith Nierman
Leila Dunbar (left) appraises a Reach pneumonic head protector with box, ca. 1905, in Las Vegas, Nevada. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Springs Preserve, Hour 1” airs Monday, January 27 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Watch On Your Schedule: This episode will be available to stream with the PBS app.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now

Claire Givens (left) appraises an Auguste Falisse violin and French bow, ca. 1917, in Las Vegas, Nevada. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW "Springs Preserve, Hour 1" airs Monday, January 27 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
Meredith Nierman
Claire Givens (left) appraises an Auguste Falisse violin and French bow, ca. 1917, in Las Vegas, Nevada. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Springs Preserve, Hour 1” airs Monday, January 27 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Kevin Zavian (right) appraises a 1970 Aldo Cipullo-designed Revson & Cartier Love bracelets, in Las Vegas, Nevada. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW "Springs Preserve, Hour 1" airs Monday, January 27 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
Meredith Nierman
Kevin Zavian (right) appraises a 1970 Aldo Cipullo-designed Revson & Cartier Love bracelets, in Las Vegas, Nevada. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Springs Preserve, Hour 1” airs Monday, January 27 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is on Facebook / Instagram / X

The series is produced by GBH for PBS under license from the BBC. The executive producer is Marsha Bemko.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
