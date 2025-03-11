Young Forever with Mark Hyman, M.D.

Give Now
By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published March 11, 2025 at 4:58 PM PDT
Saturday, March 15, 2025 at 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. on KPBS TV (not in the PBS app)

Aging has long been considered a normal process. We think disease, frailty, and gradual decline are inevitable parts of life. But they don’t have to be. Science today sees aging as a treatable disease. By addressing its root causes we can not only increase our health span and live longer but prevent and reverse the maladies of aging—including heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and dementia.

In this "Young Forever" program, Dr. Mark Hyman challenges us to reimagine our biology, health, and the process of aging. To uncover the secrets to longevity, he explores the biological hallmarks of aging, their causes, and their consequences—then shows us how to overcome them with simple dietary, lifestyle, and emerging longevity strategies.

You’ll learn how to turn on your body’s key longevity switches; reduce inflammation and support the health of your immune system; exercise, sleep, and de-stress for healthy aging; and eat your way to a long life, featuring Dr. Hyman’s Pegan Diet. You’ll also get exclusive insight on which supplements are right for you, where the research on aging is headed, and so much more.

With dozens of science-based strategies and tips, "Young Forever" is a revolutionary, practical guide to creating and sustaining health—for life.

