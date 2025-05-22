CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: The Real Chicken Kyiv

Saturday, May 24, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport and YouTube

On this episode, Milk Street Editorial Director J.M. Hirsch travels to Kyiv, Ukraine, where he hears from chefs and home cooks about their effort to preserve Ukrainian culture through cuisine.

American Public Television Chicken Kyiv

At Milk Street, Christopher Kimball joins J.M. to make an oven-baked, old-school rendition of Chicken Kyiv flavored with dill, lemon and ginger.

Then, we investigate the past, present, and future of Ukrainian Borsch.

American Public Television Ukrainian Borsch

The Real Chicken Kyiv | Milk Street TV Season 8, Episode 6

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world for techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing bolder dishes with less time and effort. The series is filmed at the Milk Street headquarters in Boston and in intriguing locations around the globe. Season eight features unique food and recipes from over a dozen countries, including Mexico, Ukraine, Pakistan, Thailand, Turkey, and Italy. Each episode introduces viewers to cooks from around the world to see how their inspiration results in faster, easier, and bolder recipes. Join Christopher on his culinary quest to transform how America cooks and eats.

