KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: The Betsy Ross of San Diego

This show brings stories to life from South Bay to North and East County. We discover how a failed agricultural experiment in San Diego turned out to be a grand financial success. We meet "The Betsy Ross of San Diego," who created a lasting tribute to San Diego County.

We follow a oceanographic ritual that is unchanged in more than a century; learn the history of National City's unique Row House, and go to the San Diego Public Library Downtown to see the smallest published book in the world. Plus things viewers have sent in and more!

About the Series: KEN KRAMER’S ABOUT SAN DIEGO is a collection of stories about the history and the people of the area we call home. Ranging over all of San Diego County, the stories often deal with little known things about our past, and how they relate to places we see everyday. Almost every thing, and every place in San Diego has some kind of story behind it. This series tells those stories in a fun and informal way. It’s a show about us!