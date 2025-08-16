Stream now with the PBS app / Watch Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025 at 5 p.m. on KPBS 2

Kelly speaks with sleep expert Dr. Matthew Walker on the profound importance of getting a good night’s sleep. Cognitive scientist Dr. Maya Shankar and comedian W. Kamau Bell add their perspectives and ask questions about applying Matt’s advice to everyday life with kids, phones, work and stress.

TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN: Sleep Your Way Well

