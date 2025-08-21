Give Now
TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN: The Ultimate Neurochemical Bubble Bath

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 21, 2025 at 1:54 PM PDT
TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN
Kelly Corrigan
TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN

Stream now with the PBS app + Watch Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025 at 5 p.m. on KPBS TV

Kelly joins Dr. Wendy Suzuki in an animated conversation about the importance of movement in our physical, mental and emotional well-being. This roundtable also features Manoush Zomorodi, journalist and host of NPR’s Ted Radio Hour, and poet and artist Mahogany L. Browne, both of whom share how they incorporate movement into their lives and work.

TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN: The Ultimate Neurochemical Bubble Bath

TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN is a series that inspires, educates and entertains. Hosted by four-time New York Times bestselling author Kelly Corrigan, the show features insightful conversations with notable guests, reflecting on their lives and the impact they can have on their worlds.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

