Kelly joins Dr. Wendy Suzuki in an animated conversation about the importance of movement in our physical, mental and emotional well-being. This roundtable also features Manoush Zomorodi, journalist and host of NPR’s Ted Radio Hour, and poet and artist Mahogany L. Browne, both of whom share how they incorporate movement into their lives and work.

TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN: The Ultimate Neurochemical Bubble Bath

TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN is a series that inspires, educates and entertains. Hosted by four-time New York Times bestselling author Kelly Corrigan, the show features insightful conversations with notable guests, reflecting on their lives and the impact they can have on their worlds.