In the drama series UNDER THE VINES, Sydney socialite Daisy Munroe (Rebecca Gibney) heads to New Zealand for a vacation at her recently deceased stepfather’s winery, which she intends to sell.

Little does she know the vineyard has a co-owner: grumpy U.K.-born lawyer Louis Oakley (Charles Edwards), who also travels to New Zealand to escape a spiraling series of unfortunate events in his life.

Despite neither having ever done a hard day’s work in their lives and both despising the other, they must somehow make the vineyard successful so they can sell up, split up, and get out of there.

Episode #101: Saturday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. on KPBS TV - When Sydney socialite Daisy Munroe and London lawyer Louis Oakley jointly inherit a New Zealand vineyard, they discover that they are not the "sole heirs" as they believed and that the vineyard itself is a dilapidated money pit. The disenchanted pair plan to sell the estate to influential locals, but after a surprise at a wine show, they wonder if the vineyard may not be worthless after all.

Episode #102: Saturday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. on KPBS TV - Daisy gets her hands dirty with Tippy and Gus, while Louis gets more insight from Hilary than he bargained for. Daisy and Louis hope to ease their financial woes with a visit to the bank, but discover that failing to comply with the "law of the land" can have consequences.

Episode #103: Saturday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. on KPBS TV - Louis’ reunion with his family is underwhelming, while at Oakley Winery, Daisy informs Gus and Tippy of her plans to have the vineyard represented in the Behind the Vines showcase, to mixed response. Tippy struggles with confidence, while Gus’ inability to master the art of the haggle leads Daisy to a negotiation with the attractive Ben, only to discover she may be flirting with the enemy.

Episode #104: Saturday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. on KPBS TV - As preparations for the showcase continue, Tippy, Gus, and Daisy all attempt to put Louis back on track following the breakup of his marriage. Nic and Vic look to a spiritual ritual to help with their dreams of a child, but Daisy’s forgetfulness may derail the whole thing. Daisy is overjoyed when Griffin visits, but when he begins an unexpected romance, regretful words are said.

Episode #105: Saturday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. on KPBS TV - Gus and Tippy are lost in their own dilemmas while Daisy, still hurting over her fight with Griffin, struggles to get everyone on track to complete the showcase preparations in time. Louis receives a distressing phone call, but Rowan arrives to deliver a surprise that brings both shock and relief. Daisy and Tippy bond over Stanley’s memory.

Episode #106: Saturday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. on KPBS TV - Nic brings word of Oakley’s newfound fame, which has already reached an unimpressed Marissa. As Daisy and Louis help Tippy prepare for her speech, Griffin’s arrival blindsides everyone, especially Gus. Gala prep at Shimmering Lake takes an explosive turn, putting the entire showcase in jeopardy until Daisy offers an alternative that could save the day. Louis faces an unenviable decision.

