Watch Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025 at 11p.m. on KPBS TV

"Whales That Wouldn't Die" follows the history of the gray whales, from the times when it was hunted to near extinction to the recovery of their population. As we expand our use of the lands and waters of this planet, we make life impossible for many species of animals. Each year, at least one known species is lost forever. This is the story of the gray whale, an endangered species that survived. A giant symbol of nature's resiliency.

