COOK'S COUNTRY: Georgia Food On My Mind (New Season Premiere)

Premieres Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / KPBS+

Test cook Bryan Roof visits the shores of Brunswick, Georgia, and shares his version of Coastal Georgia Paella with host Toni Tipton-Martin. And test cook Morgan Bolling makes host Bridget Lancaster Peach Ripple Ice Cream.

Article: Cook’s Country’s Bryan Roof Makes Paella and Talks Farming with Matthew RaifordRaiford owns Gilliard Farms in coastal Brunswick, Georgia.

Your web browser is not supported COOK'S COUNTRY: Season 18

Season 18: In COOK’S COUNTRY Season 18, hosts Bridget Lancaster, Julia Collin Davison, and Toni Tipton-Martin, along with test cooks Morgan Bolling, Lawman Johnson, Christie Morrison, Ashley Moore, Bryan Roof, and Kelly Song, cook regional specialties from across the U.S., including coastal Georgia paella, Gullah Lowcountry red rice, mesquite-grilled tacos rasurados, and so much more. COOK'S COUNTRY also includes fascinating short documentary segments on the origins, history and regional context of American food, presented by COOK'S COUNTRY Editor-in-Chief Toni Tipton-Martin.

Watch On Your Schedule:

KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.