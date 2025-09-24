Premieres Friday, Sept. 26, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+ / Encore Monday, Oct. 6 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV

Celebrate the recipients of the 38th annual Hispanic Heritage Awards. The evening includes performances and appearances by some of the country's most celebrated Hispanic artists and visionaries. This historic program, created by the White House to commemorate the establishment of Hispanic Heritage Month in America, is among the highest honors by Latinos for Latinos and supported by 40 national Hispanic-serving institutions.

38th Hispanic Heritage Awards: Trailer

This year’s honorees include: Puerto Rican superstar, Rauw Alejandro; trailblazing journalist and an international ambassador for Latin music and art, Felix Contreras; legendary comedian, actor, and art collector, Cheech Marin; Oscar, Golden Globe, and Emmy-nominated actress, Rosie Perez; passionate advocate for natural beauty, Latina empowerment, and sustainability, and founder and CEO of Rizos Curls, Julissa Prado; and Latin Music superstar, hailed by Rolling Stone as “The Queen of Mexican Pop,” Gloria Trevi.

David Avalos / PBS Rauw Alejandro Hispanic Heritage Award for Vision

The award ceremony, hosted by actress and producer Mayan Lopez, featured musical performances by honoree Gloria Trevi and a lineup of chart-topping, award-winning artists including Daymé Arocena, DannyLux, Lisa Lisa, and RaiNao. The evening also included special appearances by iconic artists and trailblazers such as Ivy Queen, Steve Berlin (Los Lobos), Paulina Chavez, Julian Works, Gina Torres, MJ Acosta Ruiz, Ivette Rodriguez, Crazy Legs, members of Menudo, and many more.

Riverside Art Museum; Photo by Carlos Puma / PBS Cheech Marin Hispanic Heritage Award for Arts

David Avalos / PBS Julissa Prado Hispanic Heritage Award for Entrepreneurship

