Watch Friday, October 3, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

In Latin American cultures, the transition from girlhood to womanhood is celebrated on a girl's 15th birthday with an event known as the quinceañera. This event brings families together for a party filled with meaningful symbols that signify the farewell to childhood and the beginning of her new role as a woman in society.

The documentary "Quinceañera" focuses on various birthday celebrations across different social strata in Mexico, highlighting the sociological themes associated with this significant occasion. Writer Guadalupe Loaeza offers insights and commentary on this cultural phenomenon.

American Public Television A cake with a 15 years candle. Explore the importance of a girl's 15th birthday in Latin American cultures.

