UNTOLD EARTH: This Bay Moves 100 Billion Tons of Water Every Day

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 1, 2025 at 2:35 PM PDT
Where typical ocean tides average about three feet, the Bay of Fundy’s record-setting tides soar over 50. This means 160 billion tons of water rush through the bay twice every day, generating enough potential energy to power a small city. This singular phenomenon could revolutionize our approach to renewable energy, but harnessing the Bay of Fundy’s tidal power is also extremely complicated.

UNTOLD EARTH explores the seeming impossibilities behind our planet’s strangest, most unique natural wonders. From fragile, untouched ecosystems to familiar but unexplained occurrences in our own backyard, this series chases insight into natural phenomena through the voices that know them best.

Credits: UNTOLD EARTH is produced in partnership with Atlas Obscura and PBS/NATURE.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
