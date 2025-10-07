Premieres Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

The Colosseum: the jewel of Ancient Rome. It wowed vast crowds with extraordinary battles. It pushed the boundaries of technology. It exhibited Rome’s vast wealth and power. Roman leaders spread the Colosseum’s design throughout the Empire, and it helped them conquer the ancient world. But just as the structure embodied Rome’s power, so too did it contribute to the Empire’s downfall.

SECRETS OF THE DEAD: The Rise & Fall of the Colosseum Preview

© Blink Films / PBS The skeleton of a potential gladiator assembled on an examination table.

Credits: A Blink Films production for The WNET Group, in association with National Geographic, ARTE France and SBS Australia. Narrated by Jay O. Sanders. Produced and Directed by Pete Chinn, Bianca Zamfira & Ben Holgate. Executive Producers for Blink Films are Tom Adams and Dan Chambers. For SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Julian Lim is producer; Benjamin Phelps is senior supervising producer; Stephanie Carter is executive producer; Stephen Segaller is executive in charge.

© Blink Films / PBS Archaeologist Darius Arya in front of the Colosseum.

SECRETS OF THE DEAD is an award-winning history and science PBS documentary series.

