AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN: Turkey Lasagna and Chocolate Sorbet

Premieres Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / KPBS+

On this episode, test cook Vallery Lomas makes host Bridget Lancaster a savory Turkey Sausage Lasagna.

America's Test Kitchen, LLC / Ashley Moore Savory Turkey Sausage Lasagna

Tasting expert Jack Bishop talks all about sugar.

America's Test Kitchen, LLC / APT Tasting expert Jack Bishop talks all about sugar.

And test cook Antoinette Johnson makes a refreshing Chocolate Sorbet for host Julia Collin Davison.

America's Test Kitchen, LLC / Chantal Lambeth Chocolate Sorbet

AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN Season 26: Hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, along with the entire team of test cooks, bring viewers failproof recipes and results of their exhaustive equipment reviews and taste tests in AMERICA’S TEST KITCHEN Season 26. The test cooks deconstruct recipes and reveal the Test Kitchen’s secrets to cooking delicious meals at home. Season 26 includes well-known test cooks Dan Souza, Becky Hays, Elle Simone Scott, Lan Lam, Erin McMurrer, Keith Dresser, Sam Block, Joe Gitter, Antoinette Johnson, and Erica Turner, along with new faces Aran Goyoaga, Vallery Lomas, Ben Mims, Nik Sharma, and Maggie Zhu. This season features more mouthwatering recipes from around the globe, including bangers with onion gravy, Peruvian arroz con pollo, and patisserie-worthy macarons with raspberry buttercream and more.

Distributed by American Public Television

