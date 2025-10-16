CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Apple Strudel & Schnitzel

Premieres Saturday, Oct.18, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Christopher Kimball travels to Salzburg to uncover the secrets of great Strudel and Schnitzel.

Chris FINALLY Got to Make...Austrian Apple Strudel!

He learns how to stretch dough to near-transparency and demonstrates the art of rolling up Austrian Apple Strudel. Then, he goes to a restaurant that makes over 700 servings of Schnitzel per day to find out how to make Austrian Pork Schnitzel.

Plus, we show you how to make homemade Spatzle.

Season 9: CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION explores the world in search of techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing bolder dishes with less time and effort. Season nine features gorgeous on-location travel segments, and mouth-watering dishes and recipes, from over a dozen countries — including Italy, Mexico, Romania, Austria, South Korea, and Malaysia — along with segments filmed at their headquarters at 177 Milk Street in downtown Boston. Each episode introduces viewers to cooks from around the world, showcasing how their inspiration results in faster, easier, and bolder recipes.

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Season 9 Preview

