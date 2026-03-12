Give Now
The matcha boom: How a centuries-old tradition became a global craze

 March 12, 2026 at 5:00 AM PDT
By Julia Dixon Evans / Arts Reporter & Host, The Finest,  Anthony Wallace / Producer, The Finest
Contributors: Ben Redlawsk / Media Production Specialist,  Matthew Bowler / Video Journalist
Illustration of a traditional matcha tea set, highlighting the tools used in Japanese tea ceremony.
Leslie Gonzalez
/
KPBS
Illustration of a traditional matcha tea set, highlighting the tools used in Japanese tea ceremony.

Matcha has become a global sensation.

The bright green powdered tea now appears in lattes, smoothies, desserts and viral foods across social media feeds. Global demand has surged so quickly that producers in Japan are struggling to keep up. But matcha's story didn't begin in a cafe. For centuries, the tea has been at the center of a carefully choreographed ritual known as the tea ceremony, a practice rooted in mindfulness, hospitality and attention to detail.

In this episode, we explore how a drink with roots in centuries-old tea traditions became a modern global craze. Along the way, we meet a San Diego tea sensei who practices the ceremony and invites others to slow down long enough to experience matcha the traditional way.

As matcha's popularity continues to grow, we ask a simple question: What gets lost — and what might be gained — when an old tradition becomes a global trend?

Guests:

Sources:

The Finest, Episode 34
The matcha boom: How a centuries-old tradition became a global craze

From KPBS Public Media, The Finest is a podcast about the people, art and movements redefining culture in San Diego.



The Finest is made possible in part by Prebys Foundation.