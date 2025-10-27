Give Now
THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION: An Inside Look

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published September 29, 2025 at 10:36 AM PDT
Cannan at dusk
Ken Burns
/
WETA
Cannan at dusk

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Monday, Oct. 27, 2025 at 10:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

Step behind the scenes of Ken Burns's new film, THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION. Through shooting locations, historical re-enactments, and exclusive clips, meet the master storytellers who brought the story of the Revolution to life in a compelling visual story.

THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION premieres nationwide on Sunday, November 16 and airs for six consecutive nights through Friday, November 21 at 8 -10 p.m. on KPBS TV.

Official Trailer | The Revolution that Changed the World

