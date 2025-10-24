Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Military

North County nonprofit says veteran women's home a success, looks to add more

By Andrew Dyer / Military and Veteran Affairs Reporter
Contributors: Carolyne Corelis / Video Journalist
Published October 24, 2025 at 5:28 PM PDT

A North County nonprofit that provides homes to veterans opened a women's center in Escondido this year — a single-family home reserved for single veteran women with children.

Two veteran women, each with two children are the first to live in the home since it opened.

Rick Espitia, the president and executive director of Wounded Warrior Homes, said he's looking to expand the program.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

"We're really happy ... with the success that we've had bringing these families along," Espitia said. "We want to get more houses."

A home is pictured in Escondido that has been renovated by Wounded Warrior Homes. July 16, 2025
Military
Nonprofit to house women veterans and their children in Escondido
Andrew Dyer

Navy veteran Emely Coleman was at a crisis point this summer. The full-time nursing student needed to find a place for her and her two children, 8 and 10, to live.

She was close to quitting school to work full-time, she said.

She went to Veterans Affairs in San Diego to look for help. On a waiting room TV, she saw a news story about Wounded Warrior Homes and an interview with Espitia about the women's home.

"I waited about two days," she said. "I called 211 to get help with a caseworker there."

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

The caseworker, she said, sent her a link to another news story about Wounded Warrior Homes.

"I was like, 'this is it, this is destiny — I have to apply," Coleman said.

It's not just housing they're providing the residents, Espitia said. Wounded Warrior Homes offers a mental health program, a food pantry and military-to-civilian transition services. They also have a home for veteran men in Vista.

Soon, Espitia said, they'll add children's counseling. The idea is to take these burdens off the mother so she can focus on her education.

Coleman said the environment has been great for her kids. They have a peaceful place to live, she said.

They get along with her roommates young children, too, she said.

"It's chaos sometimes, but it's a peaceful chaos," Coleman said. "The giggles and the running around and ... we just stand there in the kitchen and look at them and just smile."

Coleman is about to graduate and has accepted a job in another state, where she said she and her kids can start over.

Wounded Warrior Homes is looking for another home to buy so they can help more veteran women, Espitia said.

They'll have an opening at the Escondido home early next year when Coleman and her family move on.

Tags

Military HousingVeteransMilitary Life
Andrew Dyer
I cover the military and veterans affairs at KPBS. As a veteran who enlisted in the Navy after 9/11, I understand the challenges service members and veterans face because I’ve faced them, too. I’m looking to tell the stories of our local sailors, Marines and veterans and hold government entities accountable when they fail military and veteran families.
See stories by Andrew Dyer

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News