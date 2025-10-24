Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Politics

San Diego judge certifies class action suit over school gender policies

By City News Service
Published October 24, 2025 at 5:34 PM PDT
A photo of the lawsuit filed by two teachers against the Escondido Union School District's policy to refer to students by their preferred pronouns and not to disclose their gender identities to their parents without their permission, May 30, 2023.
Jacob Aere
/
KPBS
A photo of the lawsuit filed by two teachers against the Escondido Union School District's policy to refer to students by their preferred pronouns and not to disclose their gender identities to their parents without their permission, May 30, 2023.

A San Diego federal judge has certified a class action lawsuit brought by two Escondido teachers who sued over school district policies governing what information can be shared with parents of transgender and gender-nonconforming students.

The lawsuit initially filed on behalf of Rincon Middle School teachers Elizabeth Mirabelli and Lori Ann West sought to block enforcement of Escondido Union School District policies requiring them to use pronouns or gender-specific names requested by students, while keeping that information private from others, including the students' parents.

U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez previously issued a preliminary injunction barring the district from enforcing the policies.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

In an order issued last week, Benitez ruled that the lawsuit could cover a class that includes state public education employees and parents/guardians who object to the policies, as well as educators or parents/guardians who submit exemption requests to opt out of complying with the policies or have the policies applied to them.

The ruling means a Nov. 17 summary judgment hearing scheduled in the case would have statewide implications if Benitez rules such policies are unconstitutional.

State attorneys argued there is no statewide policy of that kind and each of the more than 1,000 school districts in California sets its own policies.

Benitez wrote that "While there are many local school districts, they all must march to the beat of the state defendants' drums."

Paul Jonna, one of the attorneys representing the plaintiffis in the case, said in a statement, "Judge Benitez has recognized that California's gender secrecy policies affect millions of families and teachers, and that everyone impacted deserves to have the fundamental constitutional issues squarely resolved. With this class action certified, every affected parent and teacher in California now has a voice in court."

Tags

Politics North County

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News