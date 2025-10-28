JOSEPH ROSENDO’S TRAVELSCOPE: Halloween in Ireland’s Ancient East

Stream now with KPBS+

On this episode, Joseph celebrates Halloween in Ireland’s Ancient East, an area rich in history, myths and legends, and views this beautiful part of the island through the prism of two festivals. The Puca Festival is an ancient observance reborn and the Wexford Festival Opera illustrates Irish’s devotion to community. Sample a taste of the island in castles, country homes, markets, pubs and restaurants.

About The Series: Emmy Award-winning series JOSEPH ROSENDO’S TRAVELSCOPE crosses the globe from North America to Africa to Asia. Season 12 features town and country experiences in South Padre Island, Texas walks the beautiful beaches of Thailand and South Africa. Then, host Joseph Rosendo travels to Alaska to explore America's last frontier.

