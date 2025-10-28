Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

JOSEPH ROSENDO’S TRAVELSCOPE: Halloween in Ireland’s Ancient East

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 28, 2025 at 1:03 PM PDT
Joseph celebrates Halloween in Ireland’s Ancient East, an area rich in history, myths and legends, and views this beautiful part of the island through the prism of two festivals. The Puca Festival is an ancient observance reborn and the Wexford Festival Opera illustrates Irish’s devotion to community. Sample a taste of the island in castles, country homes, markets, pubs and restaurants.

Stream now with KPBS+

On this episode, Joseph celebrates Halloween in Ireland’s Ancient East, an area rich in history, myths and legends, and views this beautiful part of the island through the prism of two festivals. The Puca Festival is an ancient observance reborn and the Wexford Festival Opera illustrates Irish’s devotion to community. Sample a taste of the island in castles, country homes, markets, pubs and restaurants.

About The Series: Emmy Award-winning series JOSEPH ROSENDO’S TRAVELSCOPE crosses the globe from North America to Africa to Asia. Season 12 features town and country experiences in South Padre Island, Texas walks the beautiful beaches of Thailand and South Africa. Then, host Joseph Rosendo travels to Alaska to explore America's last frontier.

Explore All Episodes by Region

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Distributed by American Public Television

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News