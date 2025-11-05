Give Now
BEST OF THE JOY OF PAINTING: Christmas Eve Snow

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published December 5, 2024 at 12:13 PM PST
This undated image shows artist Bob Ross, host of the series “The Joy of Painting.”
Bob Ross Inc.
APT
This undated image shows artist Bob Ross, host of the series "The Joy of Painting."

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+

This episode features a happy little church tucked into a bed of snow, evergreens and mountains; another fine Bob Ross classic.

THE BEST OF THE JOY OF PAINTING WITH BOB ROSS: Christmas Eve Snow

Bob Ross delights and encourages the painting hobbyist in THE BEST OF THE JOY OF PAINTING Season 41. In 52 episodes selected from the vast Joy of Painting library, the soft-spoken Ross paints tranquil landscapes featuring his trademark "happy" clouds, mountains and trees, while entertaining and soothing viewers with his calm instruction.

Distributed by American Public Television

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

