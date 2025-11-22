Celtic Woman 20th Anniversary Concert

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Nov. 23 at 6 p.m. on KPBS 2

After the success of “Postcards From Ireland,” Celtic Woman returns to U.S. audiences with a brand-new 20th anniversary special to celebrate this milestone. Filmed in The Helix, Dublin, Ireland — the very same venue where the first Celtic Woman PBS special was filmed 20 years ago — this spectacular show includes brand-new arrangements, Irish classics, contemporary songs and stirring originals, continuing a 20-year legacy of uplifting performances packed with breath-taking harmonies and instrumental virtuosity.

Returning to the group is soprano Mairéad Carlin, a former member who returns for this very special anniversary.

Joining her are fellow soprano Muirgen O’Mahony, fiddle and Irish harp maestro Tara McNeill, as well as the newest member, the multi-talented Emma Warren, who has toured with Riverdance, Heartbeat of Home and most recently performed in “Les Miserables,” in London.

Their angelic voices are accompanied onstage by choir, orchestra and dancers and a full band playing an array of traditional Celtic instruments, including bagpipes, bodhrán, tin whistle, bouzouki and Uilleann pipes.

The show also features some very special guests. Original members Chloë Agnew, Lisa Kelly, Máiréad Nesbitt and Méav Ní Mhaolchatha join the show for this one-off event, performing some familiar songs including “When You Believe,” “Caledonia” and “Dúlamán.”

The emotionally charged evening culminates in a thrilling performance of fan favorites “You Raise Me Up” and “The Parting Glass” by this spectacular lineup of eight world class Celtic Women.

