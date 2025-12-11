Give Now
FRONTLINE: Strike On Iran: The Nuclear Question

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published December 11, 2025 at 9:34 AM PST
Investigating Iran's nuclear program in the aftermath of the U.S. and Israeli strikes.
Adam Desiderio
/
GBH
Investigating Iran’s nuclear program in the aftermath of the U.S. and Israeli strikes.

Premieres Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+ / Encore Thursday, Dec. 18 at 7 a.m. on KPBS 2

Investigating Iran’s nuclear program in the aftermath of the U.S. and Israeli strikes. Using rare on the ground access in Iran and in-depth forensic analysis, an immersive investigation with the Washington Post, Evident Media, and Bellingcat.

Investigating Iran’s nuclear program in the aftermath of the U.S. and Israeli strikes.
Adam Desiderio
/
GBH
Investigating Iran’s nuclear program in the aftermath of the U.S. and Israeli strikes.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
